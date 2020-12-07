ATRI Announces 2021-2022 Research Advisory Committee Members
Dec 07, 2020, 14:46 ET
ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute today released the names of those individuals appointed by the ATRI Board of Directors to serve on the 2021-2022 Research Advisory Committee (RAC). Among other activities, ATRI's RAC is responsible for annually identifying the top research priorities for the trucking industry. RAC members represent a diverse cross-section of trucking industry stakeholders including motor carriers, industry suppliers, commercial drivers, shippers, law enforcement, academia and government.
Michael Ahart
Vice President of Regulatory Affairs
Omnitracs
Ben Banks
Vice President, Operations
TCW, Inc.
Hayden Cardiff
CEO and Founder
Idelic
Joe Darby
Director, Safety & Risk Control –
Transportation & Logistics Practice
Aon
Bob Elkins
Senior Vice President, Industry Vertical Operations
Ruan Transportation Management Systems
Gary Falldin
Vice President of Safety, Security and Driver Onboarding
Dart Transit
Melanie Feeley
Vice President, General Business Manager
K-Limited Carrier, Ltd.
Jim Fields
Chief Operating Officer
PITT OHIO
Rickey Fitzgerald
Manager, Freight and Multimodal Operations
Florida Department of Transportation
Steve Garrish
Vice President of Safety
CRST, Inc.
Rob Haddock
Group Director, Planning and Logistics
Coca-Cola North America
Kevin Lhotak
President
Reliable Transportation Specialists
Mike Ludwick
Chief Administrative Officer
Bison Transport
Steve Olson
President and Chief Underwriting Officer
Great West Casualty Company
Clay Porter
Attorney
Porter, Rennie, Woodard, Kendall, LLP
Abigail Potter
Manager, Safety and Occupational Health Policy
American Trucking Associations
Jeremy Reymer
Founder and CEO
DriverReach
Rob Rhea
Senior Vice President and General Counsel
FedEx Freight
Marc Rogers
President and CEO
UniGroup
Amanda Schuier
Senior Vice President
Quality Transport
Joe Sculley
President
Motor Transport Association of Connecticut
Shelly Seaton
Vice President of Loss Prevention
Landstar
Charles Simpson
Vice President, Strategic Intelligence
USXpress
Russ Simpson
America's Road Team Captain
Holland
Monique Stinson
Computational Transportation Scientist
Argonne National Laboratory
Daniel Studdard
Principal Planner, Transportation Access and Mobility Division
Atlanta Regional Commission
Chief Jay Thompson
Arkansas Highway Police
Randy Vernon
Chief Executive Officer
Big G Express
Doug Voss
Arkansas Highway Commission Endowed Chair
University of Central Arkansas
Tom Weakley
Director of Operations
Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association Foundation
John Whittington
Vice President, Legislative Affairs
Grammer Logistics
Shawn Yadon
Chief Executive Officer
California Trucking Association
"ATRI's RAC members serve a critical role in identifying and prioritizing the trucking industry's top research needs. We congratulate all those appointed by the ATRI Board to serve in this important role and look forward to working with them," said Rebecca Brewster, ATRI President and COO.
ATRI is the trucking industry's 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.
