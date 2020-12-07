ATRI Announces 2021-2022 Research Advisory Committee Members

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute today released the names of those individuals appointed by the ATRI Board of Directors to serve on the 2021-2022 Research Advisory Committee (RAC). Among other activities, ATRI's RAC is responsible for annually identifying the top research priorities for the trucking industry. RAC members represent a diverse cross-section of trucking industry stakeholders including motor carriers, industry suppliers, commercial drivers, shippers, law enforcement, academia and government.

Michael Ahart

Vice President of Regulatory Affairs

Omnitracs

Ben Banks

Vice President, Operations

TCW, Inc.

Hayden Cardiff

CEO and Founder

Idelic

Joe Darby

Director, Safety & Risk Control –

Transportation & Logistics Practice

Aon

Bob Elkins

Senior Vice President, Industry Vertical Operations

Ruan Transportation Management Systems

Gary Falldin

Vice President of Safety, Security and Driver Onboarding

Dart Transit

Melanie Feeley

Vice President, General Business Manager

K-Limited Carrier, Ltd.

Jim Fields

Chief Operating Officer

PITT OHIO

Rickey Fitzgerald

Manager, Freight and Multimodal Operations

Florida Department of Transportation

Steve Garrish

Vice President of Safety

CRST, Inc.

Rob Haddock

Group Director, Planning and Logistics

Coca-Cola North America

Kevin Lhotak

President

Reliable Transportation Specialists

Mike Ludwick

Chief Administrative Officer

Bison Transport

Steve Olson

President and Chief Underwriting Officer

Great West Casualty Company

Clay Porter

Attorney

Porter, Rennie, Woodard, Kendall, LLP

Abigail Potter

Manager, Safety and Occupational Health Policy

American Trucking Associations

Jeremy Reymer

Founder and CEO

DriverReach

Rob Rhea

Senior Vice President and General Counsel

FedEx Freight

Marc Rogers

President and CEO

UniGroup

Amanda Schuier

Senior Vice President

Quality Transport

Joe Sculley

President

Motor Transport Association of Connecticut

Shelly Seaton

Vice President of Loss Prevention

Landstar

Charles Simpson

Vice President, Strategic Intelligence

USXpress

Russ Simpson

America's Road Team Captain

Holland

Monique Stinson

Computational Transportation Scientist

Argonne National Laboratory

Daniel Studdard

Principal Planner, Transportation Access and Mobility Division

Atlanta Regional Commission

Chief Jay Thompson

Arkansas Highway Police

Randy Vernon

Chief Executive Officer

Big G Express

Doug Voss

Arkansas Highway Commission Endowed Chair

University of Central Arkansas

Tom Weakley

Director of Operations

Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association Foundation

John Whittington

Vice President, Legislative Affairs

Grammer Logistics

Shawn Yadon

Chief Executive Officer

California Trucking Association

"ATRI's RAC members serve a critical role in identifying and prioritizing the trucking industry's top research needs. We congratulate all those appointed by the ATRI Board to serve in this important role and look forward to working with them," said Rebecca Brewster, ATRI President and COO.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

