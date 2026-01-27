ATRI Announces Membership Recruitment for Research Advisory Committee

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute today launched its recruitment of candidates for the 2027-2028 Research Advisory Committee. ATRI RAC members represent a diverse cross-section of the trucking industry, including motor carriers, industry suppliers, professional truck drivers, government and academia.

RAC members are required to participate in one in-person meeting annually and actively engage in ATRI's research studies throughout the year. This includes serving on subcommittees working directly with ATRI researchers to develop research methodologies and data collection tools. RAC member responsibilities also include providing data for ATRI research initiatives and promoting ATRI's research findings.

Interested individuals are encouraged to submit an online application, detailing your interest in serving and your unique industry background that best positions you to serve on ATRI's RAC. The ATRI Board of Directors will appoint members to the 2027-2028 RAC when they meet later this year.

"You can talk to any of the 250+ individuals who have served on ATRI's RAC over the years and they will almost certainly tell you it is one of the most rewarding professional experiences of their careers. RAC members play a critical role in identifying the trucking industry's top research needs and we look forward to identifying a new slate of nominees for the 2027-2028 RAC," said ATRI President Rebecca Brewster.

The online application is available now and also allows you to nominate an industry colleague for consideration. The application will remain open through Friday, May 15, 2026.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501c3 not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe and efficient transportation system.

SOURCE American Transportation Research Institute