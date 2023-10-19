ATRI Issues Call for Motor Carrier Input on Challenges and Opportunities for Improving Accessibility for Women Truck Drivers

American Transportation Research Institute

19 Oct, 2023, 16:45 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) today launched a new survey to identify what motor carriers are doing to recruit and retain women truck drivers. This survey is part of a larger study identified by ATRI's Research Advisory Committee as a top research priority. The study will identify challenges unique to women truck drivers as well as best practices that can be leveraged to overcome those challenges.

Trucking fleets are asked to provide input through an online survey that will document current recruitment communication channels, effective recruitment messaging and initiatives aimed at creating a positive company culture. It also recruits participants for virtual interviews that will provide deeper insights into the issue. A second survey to solicit truck driver input on the same topics will be launched later this year.

"This research is critical if we're going to meaningfully increase the number of women truck drivers. I encourage my colleagues across the industry to take some time and respond to ATRI's request," said Stormie Janzen, Total Transportation of Mississippi Vice President of Safety and Recruiting.

Participating carriers are asked to complete the online survey by Friday, November 17, 2023. All submitted data will be kept strictly confidential. This survey can be accessed here.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501c3 not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure, and efficient transportation system.

SOURCE American Transportation Research Institute

