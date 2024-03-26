ATRI ISSUES CALL FOR TRUCK DRIVERS TO PARTICIPATE IN DETENTION SURVEY

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute today issued a call for truck drivers to provide data on their detention experiences at customer facilities. This latest data collection is part of a larger ATRI study examining the effects of detention on the trucking industry.

Driver detention – time spent waiting at shipper or receiver facilities outside of loading/unloading – is a longstanding issue in the trucking industry. Accordingly, ATRI's Research Advisory Committee (RAC) identified the need for new research to document the widespread negative consequences of driver detention for carriers, truck drivers, shippers, and the economy as a whole.

The short survey asks truck drivers to share details confidentially on their experience with driver detention and how it impacts their day-to-day life, professional livelihood and perceptions of the industry.

While at the Mid-America Trucking Show last week, ATRI staff collected over 250 surveys from truck drivers in attendance. This online version now provides the opportunity for drivers nationwide to provide their input into this critical research.

"Drivers routinely rank detention/delay at customer facilities among their top industry concerns," said ATRI President Rebecca Brewster. "This research will update our 2019 analysis on detention to see how and if things have changed post-pandemic."

Truck drivers are encouraged to complete the survey by clicking here. The survey will remain open through April 26, 2024.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501c3 not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

SOURCE American Transportation Research Institute