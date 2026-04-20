ATRI President Rebecca Brewster Announces Retirement

ATLANTA, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATRI President Rebecca Brewster has announced that she will retire in early 2027, after serving the organization for 34 years, 25 of which she has led ATRI as its president and chief operating officer.

During her tenure at ATRI, the organization has grown into the trucking industry's most respected source for industry data and analysis, capturing numerous awards for research excellence.

Rebecca Brewster, ATRI President and Chief Operating Officer

"Serving the trucking industry through ATRI has been one of the greatest privileges of my life and I sincerely appreciate the Board's long-time support of and confidence in my leadership," said Brewster. "The ATRI team is well-positioned to carry on ATRI's mission of research to improve the industry's safety and productivity and I look forward to working with the new leader on the transition."

ATRI's Board of Directors, led by Werner Enterprises Chairman Derek Leathers, has appointed a search committee of Board members to identify Brewster's successor. ATRI Board member Brenda Neville, Iowa Motor Truck Association President and CEO will chair the search committee.

"Rebecca's leadership of ATRI has made a lasting impact on the trucking industry," said Leathers. "We are grateful for her three decades of leadership and the legacy she will leave behind."

In May the ATRI search committee will commence its work to identify a new leader. More details will be available on the ATRI website at TruckingResearch.org.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501c3 not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

SOURCE American Transportation Research Institute