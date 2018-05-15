ARLINGTON, Va., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) today issued a data call for the annual update to its Operational Costs of Trucking report. Among the for-hire fleet metrics being requested by ATRI are driver pay, fuel costs, insurance premiums and lease or purchase payments. Carriers are asked to provide full-year 2017 cost per mile and/or cost per hour data.

The results of this data collection, combined with the previous Operational Costs of Trucking reports, will yield 10 full years (2008 - 2017) of trucking cost information derived directly from fleet operations. This research provides carriers with an important high-level benchmarking tool and government agencies with real world data for transportation infrastructure investment decisions.

"It's not hard to understand why ATRI's Operational Costs of Trucking report is among its most-requested studies - fleets large and small can use ATRI's analysis to identify ways to improve your operating efficiency. We look forward to participating in this year's data collection and encourage others to do so as well," said Mark Droubay, president of Double D Distribution in Salt Lake City, Utah.

For-hire motor carriers are encouraged to provide confidential operational cost data to ATRI by Friday, June 22, 2018. ATRI's data collection form is available online at www.truckingresearch.org. The results of this study will be available later this year, however participating motor carriers will receive an advance copy of the report.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501c3 not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atri-seeks-for-hire-motor-carrier-operational-cost-data-300648722.html

SOURCE American Transportation Research Institute