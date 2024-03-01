ATRIA APPOINTS HOLLY BELTER-CHESSER AS CEO

John Moore Steps Down as Chairman & CEO After Building Atria into Leading Operator of Senior Living Communities

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atria Management Company, a leading operator of senior living communities across the United States and Canada, today has appointed Holly Belter-Chesser as Chief Executive Officer, as part of a planned leadership transition process. Ms. Belter-Chesser has served Atria in key leadership roles over the past 15 years, including most recently as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer.

After 25 years building Atria into a top operator of senior housing communities, John Moore is stepping down from his roles as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Moore remains a member of the Company's Board of Directors as well as an advisor to help ensure a smooth transition.

"I am honored to lead Atria at this important time for our Company and our industry, when demand for senior housing is strong and getting stronger," said Ms. Belter-Chesser. "With a focus on operational excellence, we are well positioned to succeed and further improve our delivery of care, hospitality, and support for residents. I am grateful for John's leadership and the foundation he built for Atria, including our industry-leading Quality Enhancement program, forwarding-thinking investments in technology, and employee support programs like Atria Cares."

Ms. Belter-Chesser has held leadership roles of increasing responsibility since joining Atria in 2008, including serving as CFO since 2020 and CAO since 2023, SVP of Business Optimization & Operations Support from 2017 to 2020, and VP of Finance and Business Analysis from 2013 to 2017. She has played a key role in driving Atria's strategy and enhancing its scale and performance across the U.S. and Canada.

"Serving as Atria's Chairman and CEO has been a privilege and the highlight of my career," said Mr. Moore. "I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished, and after doing this for nearly 25 years, I am confident this is the right time and team to lead Atria into its next chapter as I step back into a Director role. While I will miss working with the team day-to-day, I am very excited to be handing the reins to Holly who is uniquely equipped to lead the company into a bright future. I can't wait to watch Holly and her team drive the business forward."

"Atria plays a critical role in meeting demand from a large and rapidly growing aging population, and I want to thank John for his decades of service to the Company and for positioning Atria for success," said Atria board member J. Justin Hutchens, Executive Vice President, Senior Housing and Chief Investment Officer of Ventas, Inc. "We are fortunate to have an executive of Holly's caliber to lead the Company forward, ensuring that we maximize our ability to serve the growing aging population, perform at our best operationally, and deliver on Atria's promise of creating vibrant communities for seniors."

"Holly is an exceptional leader, who understands that operational focus and execution are key to ensuring our communities perform at their best and provide the highest quality service to residents," said Atria board member Ashminder Singh, Partner at Fremont Group. "We thank John for his leadership and look forward to working with Holly to advance our mission of creating exceptional senior living communities."

"I look forward to continuing to work with Atria's experienced leadership team and our talented and dedicated employees who serve 36,000 residents every day," continued Ms. Belter-Chesser. "I am excited about the bright future we have ahead of us here at Atria."

About Atria Management Company:

Atria Management Company ("Atria"), headquartered in Louisville, KY, is a leading operator of independent living, assisted living, supportive living and memory care communities in 44 states and seven Canadian provinces. Atria's brands include Coterie, Atria Signature Collection, Atria Senior Living, Atria Park, Holiday by Atria, Atria Retirement Canada and Atria Home Care. Atria creates vibrant communities where older adults can thrive and participate, know that their contributions are valued, and enjoy access to opportunities and support that help them keep making a positive difference in our world.

For more information about Atria, visit AtriaSeniorLiving.com or follow them on Facebook or LinkedIn. For career opportunities, visit AtriaCareers.com.

