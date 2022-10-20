ATRIA MEDICAL INSTITUTE OPENS IN HENRY COUNTY WITH A NEW FAST-TRACK MEDICAL ASSISTING PROGRAM

MCDONOUGH, Ga., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atria Medical Institute has pioneered an accelerated Medical Assisting program that is built on educational theory and backed by real-world, hands-on practical experience. In August, Atria Medical Institute held a ribbon cutting for its McDonough campus.

"We've taken a program that is typically 12 - 18 months and condensed it down to 18 weeks," noted Diana Kendrick, Executive Director. "Students at Atria will learn the 'why' in the classroom, the 'how' in our on-site labs and put it all together in a real-world clinical experience right from the beginning of their training."

The expedited Medical Assisting program at Atria can develop a new student into a well-trained, proficient Medical Assistant in less than half the time of traditional programs. This accelerated program is a cultivated response and solution to meet growing healthcare work force needs.

The healthcare industry is thriving. The Bureau of Labor Statistics expects careers in Medical Assisting areas to grow 18% over the next 8 years, which is faster than the national average. This makes Medical Assistants one of the fastest growing careers.

Graduates of Atria's Medical Assistant program will be prepared to sit for a national Medical Assistant certification exam to become certified professionals ready to join and become a productive part of the growing healthcare industry. Many graduates of the Atria program are offered professional opportunities following their clinical practicum.

Those looking for information on Atria's fast-track Medical Assistant program should visit https://atriamedicalinstitute.com/

