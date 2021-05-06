Atria Senior Living Announces 98% COVID-19 Vaccine Participation Rate for its U.S. Employees

I'm so proud of how our staff Sleeved Up. These results tell us that it was a good decision to make up our minds early. Tweet this

The high vaccination levels, along with continuing de-escalation of state restrictions, are enabling the expansion of Engage Life® programs, larger group dining, the use of community amenities and increased family visits, as regulations allow.

For Atria's 15,000 U.S. residents, high vaccination rates bring confidence in resuming some pre-pandemic life. Sharon Laughlin moved into Atria Westminster (near Denver, Colorado) in March 2020 as the pandemic hit, and now she is ready to show off her décor in-person to family. "I wanted to take the vaccine so I could experience the life I planned for. I'm comfortable going back out into the world and gathering with people again. I'm so happy to have had the opportunity to be vaccinated so early. It's a big sense of relief. I'm most excited to go back to church and have friends and family in to see my new apartment," Laughlin said.

"I was on the fence about getting the vaccine, but I know it was the right thing to do for our residents and to put the pandemic behind us," said Jill Biondo, Senior Engage Life Director at Atria Seville in Las Vegas, Nevada. "We remained vigilant in our protocols, so I always felt that I was working in a safe bubble but now that pretty much everyone in the community is vaccinated, the pandemic is at the back of my mind."

At Atria at Foster Square in Foster City, California, the vaccination levels also bring a new energy for residents and staff. "I wanted to make sure I protected not only our community, but also my family. I feel very proud of our vaccination rate. I am happy that we were one of the first Atria communities in the San Francisco Bay Area to receive our vaccinations," Allen Chin, Assistant Executive Director, said. "Above all, I am happy that we are resuming programs and more in-person visits. The lively energy in our vaccinated community now brings me so much joy."

"Statistically speaking, COVID-19 practically doesn't exist anymore in our communities. We believe the vaccine is the overwhelming factor in this progress, and we couldn't have gotten this far without our employees and residents warmly embracing the vaccine. The immunity afforded by the vaccine and our continuing safety protocols help make each Atria community a place where every resident can live their best life right now," Moore said.

About Atria Senior Living

Atria Senior Living is a leading operator of independent living, assisted living, supportive living and memory care communities in more than 200 locations in 28 states and seven Canadian provinces. We are the residence of choice for more than 20,000 seniors, and the workplace of choice for more than 12,000 employees. We create vibrant communities where older adults can thrive and participate, know that their contributions are valued, and enjoy access to opportunities and support that help them keep making a positive difference in our world. For more information about Atria, visit AtriaSeniorLiving.com or follow them on Facebook or Twitter. For career opportunities and more information about working for Atria, visit AtriaCareers.com.

SOURCE Atria Senior Living

Related Links

https://www.atriaseniorliving.com

