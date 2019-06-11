Atria Wealth Solutions Adds General Counsel to Expanding Team

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria), a multi-channel wealth management solutions holding company, announced today that it has hired Patricia Solfaro as General Counsel.

In this executive management role, Solfaro will be responsible for driving the strategic direction and management of the legal, regulatory and compliance functions of the holding company and its subsidiary broker-dealers (Cadaret, Grant & Co., Inc., CUSO Financial Services, L.P., Sorrento Pacific Financial LLC, and NEXT Financial Group Inc.). Solfaro previously held senior leadership positions at top tier financial institutions, including Head of Wealth and Investment Management Compliance for Barclays and Director of Private Banking Litigation at Credit Suisse. She brings two decades of regulatory and risk mitigation experience to the firm, as well as core business and industry knowledge.

"This hiring is a reflection of our growth plans. Having inside counsel of Patricia's caliber positions us and our clients for even greater success," said Doug Ketterer, CEO and Founding Partner of Atria. "Our goal is not only to provide our advisors with sophisticated solutions and capabilities, but as importantly, the ability to run a compliant and controlled business that ensures our and our clients' safety and security is first and foremost in the business. Patricia's experience brings immense value to our management team and further positions us to reach our goals."

"Atria is redefining the wealth management arena with a true commitment to responsible growth for advisors and clients alike," said Solfaro. "I am honored and excited to be working for an organization that is focused on aligning ethics and values to business strategy and operations."

Solfaro reports to Ketterer and sits on Atria's Executive Committee as well as the Executive Committee of each subsidiary broker-dealer. She is based in the firm's New York City headquarters.

About Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria) is a wealth management solutions holding company focused on delivering a clear path to the future of financial advice for advisors and their clients. Headquartered in New York City, Atria's subsidiaries empower financial institutions and independent advisors with a sophisticated set of tools, services, and capabilities that drive growth. Atria's subsidiaries include Cadaret, Grant & Co., Inc., CUSO Financial Services, L.P., Sorrento Pacific Financial, LLC, and NEXT Financial Group Inc. which together support nearly 2,000 financial advisors with $65B of assets under administration. For more information, please visit www.atriawealth.com.

SOURCE Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.atriawealth.com

