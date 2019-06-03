Atria Wealth Solutions Completes Acquisition of NEXT Financial Group, Inc.

NEW YORK and HOUSTON, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria), a multi-channel wealth management solutions holding company, today announced that it successfully closed its acquisition of NEXT Financial Group, Inc. (NEXT). NEXT, an independent wealth management firm based in Houston, TX, adds more than 500 independent advisors who collectively manage nearly $13 billion in assets to the Atria family.

Atria acquired 100% of NEXT, including its sister companies Next Financial Insurance Services Company and 4WARD Financial Marketing, Inc. NEXT President Barry G. Knight remains in his role and now joins Atria's executive leadership team. With the closure of the NEXT acquisition, Atria currently serves nearly 2,000 advisors with approximately $65 billion AUA across its four broker-dealer subsidiaries.

"We are thrilled to move forward as a unified company and combine the strengths of both firms to best serve all of the current and future advisors of NEXT," said Doug Ketterer, CEO and founding partner of Atria Wealth Solutions. "Wealth Management is undergoing a radical transformation and we are positioning our firm to be at the forefront of these changes. These changes are creating incredible opportunities and we couldn't be more eager to seize them with the talented employees and advisors of NEXT."

Atria is focused on elevating the advisor and end-client experience through technology, products, and services. It is committed to providing advisors with the best possible solutions to manage, service and grow their practice within the independent wealth management industry.

"In just two short years, Atria has proven itself to be an innovative entrant to the independent wealth management landscape, and a valuable partner to Cadaret Grant, CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial," said Barry Knight, president of NEXT. "It's exciting to be part of an organization of exceptional financial professionals who have a unique vision for the future focused on advisor success. The groundbreaking technology solutions being developed by Atria will create a remarkable offering for our advisors."

NEXT is the fourth broker-dealer acquired by Atria since 2017. Currently, Atria serves the investment programs of credit unions and banks through its subsidiaries, CUSO Financial Services, L.P. and Sorrento Pacific Financial, LLC, and serves independent financial advisors through its subsidiaries, Cadaret, Grant & Co., Inc. and NEXT.

About Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 2017, Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. is a wealth management solutions holding company built for the modern independent advisor. Headquartered in New York City, Atria is committed to creating an advisor-first environment with the culture, technology and capabilities to deliver on this unique value proposition. Atria's broker-dealer subsidiaries have $65 billion in assets under advisement and is comprised of nearly 2,000 advisors from independent broker-dealers Cadaret, Grant & Co., Inc., NEXT Financial Group Inc., CUSO Financial Services, L.P. and Sorrento Pacific Financial, LLC. For more information, please visit www.atriawealth.com.

About NEXT Financial, Inc.

A subsidiary of Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc., NEXT Financial Group, Inc. is an independent broker-dealer servicing over 500 independent financial advisors throughout the country. An 8-time Broker Dealer of the Year Award recipient from Investment Advisor Magazine, NEXT also received WealthManagement.com's best-in-class Service Award in 2016 and the Industry Award for Transition Support in 2017. The firm continues to build upon its unique culture to better serve the needs of independent financial advisors and their clients.

