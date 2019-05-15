Atria Wealth Solutions Launches Exclusive Client Portal - Clear 1

NEW YORK, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria), a multi-channel wealth management solutions holding company, today announced the launch of its new client portal, Clear 1™.

Clear 1, which received the 2019 BISA (Bank Insurance and Securities Association) Technology Innovation Award, is the epicenter of a client's digital experience providing a personalized, intuitive and transparent view of their financial well-being. The power of Clear 1 is the result of designing a platform from a client's perspective, embracing how clients wish to interact with their financial advisors, and delivering data and personalized content through a single platform.

"We are excited about the success of our newly launched client portal. Advisor and client feedback has been overwhelmingly positive," said Eugene Elias, Chief Operating Officer and Founding Partner of Atria Wealth Solutions. "The core mission of Clear 1 is to provide the clients of our advisors with an experience that is truly meaningful, useful and impactful to them. It is an extension of their advisor and another means to deliver the value of advice in a way that clients have come to expect."

The Clear 1 platform has been built to anticipate client questions through sophisticated infographic charts and advanced filtering. It features secure streams of data for both brokerage and advisory accounts, as well as directly-held mutual funds and annuities, distilling complex portfolio information into an easy to read, at-a-glance format.

Future versions will enable clients to store other digital assets that pertain to their financial profile including tax returns, wills and insurance policies. Atria is integrating its current secure advisor and client texting capabilities into Clear 1, allowing clients to launch a text to their advisor directly from the Clear 1 portal as well as from their cell phones.

"The new Clear 1 client portal is a fantastic upgrade that adds credibility and promotion of our program. Information about account performance and history is in an easy to use, simple to navigate format," said Brad Sova, an advisor at Dearborn Federal Credit Union. "The clients I have shared it with are very impressed and have already expressed their enjoyment in using it."

Clear 1 has launched initially within Atria's financial institutions channel through its broker-dealer subsidiaries CUSO Financial Services, LP (CFS) and Sorrento Pacific Financial, LLC (SPF) and will be extended to Atria's broker-dealer subsidiaries in the independent advisor channel in the second half of 2019. Click here to see a demo of Clear 1.

About Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria) is a wealth management solutions holding company focused on delivering a clear path to the future of financial advice for advisors and their clients. Headquartered in New York City, Atria's subsidiaries empower financial institutions and independent advisors with a sophisticated set of tools, services, and capabilities that drive growth. Atria's subsidiaries include Cadaret, Grant & Co., Inc., CUSO Financial Services, L.P., and Sorrento Pacific Financial, LLC, which together support over 1,400 financial advisors with more than $50B of assets under administration. For more information, please visit www.atriawealth.com.

