Atria Wealth Solutions Welcomes $350 Million Team from Osaic

OPOC.US Joins Atria's Cadaret Grant for Award-Winning Technology and Advisor-Centric Culture

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. ("Atria"), a multi-channel wealth management solutions holding company, today announced the addition of OPOC.US ("OPOC") to Atria subsidiary Cadaret Grant. OPOC, which stands for "One Point of Care," is a firm based in Worthington, Ohio, managing nearly $350 million in client assets. OPOC joins Cadaret Grant and the Atria family from Osaic's Securities America.

Edward "A.J." Sommer III, OPOC's Managing Partner of Retirement Plans and Investments, said, "We wanted to find a partner who really understands the needs of financial professionals and the challenges and complexities we and our clients face. Atria understands that. It was evident in their approach to technology and how it is used to engage and meet the needs of our clients. They understand each client is different and it is essential to have a robust set of solutions to meet those needs. And most importantly, Atria understands this is a people business — it's all about people and building real relationships. It's clear they approach the business in a different way — a way that's all about true partnership."

The OPOC team, including German "Alex" Cabrera, John Crow, David Lawler, Clark May and Carl Swanson, specializes in providing holistic "One-Point-of-Care" services, a philosophy rooted in being the singular source for employers seeking comprehensive employee benefits and wealth management solutions. This approach resonates with Atria's philosophy in which the clients of each of Atria's firms — financial professionals like those associated with OPOC — are served with a broad spectrum of resources tailored to their specific needs.

"We are thrilled to welcome OPOC into Cadaret Grant and the Atria family. After spending time with A.J. and the team and understanding their business and where they want to go, I knew we would be the perfect partner and home for them," said Kevin Beard, Atria's Chief Growth Officer and one of its Founding Partners. "OPOC's decision to join the Atria family is yet another example of the success we are having with financial professionals choosing our firm because they recognize our unique ability to help the most complex, successful businesses thrive."

About Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria), headquartered in New York City, is a wealth management solutions holding company focused on delivering a clear path to the future of financial advice for financial professionals, financial institutions and their clients. Atria's broker-dealer and RIA subsidiaries, located throughout the U.S., empower independent financial professionals and financial institutions with a sophisticated set of tools, services and capabilities that deepen client relationships and maximize efficiencies in their practices.

Atria operates the following wealth management subsidiaries that provide brokerage and advisory services: CUSO Financial Services, Sorrento Pacific Financial, Cadaret Grant, NEXT Financial Group, Western International Securities, SCF Securities and Grove Point Financial. Atria's subsidiaries together support close to 2,700 financial professionals with nearly $120 billion of assets under administration. Each broker/dealer is a member FINRA/SIPC, and each advisory firm is a federally registered investment adviser. For more information, please visit atriawealth.com.

