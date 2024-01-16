Atria Wealth Solutions Welcomes $420 Million Paragon Financial Group from Osaic

Arizona-Based Firm Joins Atria's Cadaret Grant for Community, Technology and Growth Resources

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria), a multi-channel wealth management solutions holding company, today announced the addition of Paragon Financial Group (Paragon) to Atria subsidiary Cadaret Grant. With $420 million in client assets, Paragon's transition from Osaic underscores its pursuit of advanced technology and growth resources, and to be part of a culture that cares.

Frank Brown, Founder of Paragon Financial Group, commented, "Our move to Cadaret Grant and the Atria family was a strategic decision driven by our desire for access to the industry's best technology and support from their senior-most leadership. With Atria's platform, we gain tremendous efficiencies, making it easier to offer a more personal touch to our clients and, more broadly, support for our ambitious growth goals. We were looking for a true partner who understands our needs and offers substantial resources – Atria fits that bill perfectly."

Headquartered in Glendale, Arizona, with additional offices in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Flagstaff, Prescott, Tucson and Denver, Colorado, Paragon was founded in 1999 by Brown. Specializing in offering premier investment strategies and personalized advice, Paragon's team includes financial professionals, Stacie Durns, Michael Edwards, Scott Hansen, Carl Hulse, David Lesnick, Todd Matthews, David Paez, Thomas Repass, Michael Ridley and Terry Toman, who collectively represent over 350 years of experience in financial planning and comprehensive wealth management services.

As members of the Atria family, Paragon gains access to premium service and support, state-of-the-art technology, including the Unio financial professional platform, advisor-branded client portal and mobile app Clear1, and growth-focused practice management tools and resources.

Bill Morrissey, Head of Atria's Independent Channel, said, "We are delighted to welcome Paragon to Cadaret Grant and the Atria family. After getting to know Frank and the Paragon team, it's very clear they are committed to excellence and elevating their wealth management offering which makes them a perfect match to our collaborative culture at Atria. The addition of Paragon is another statement recruiting win for Atria and further emphasizes our position as the leading destination for those seeking a community of growing financial professionals and access to a team that will take their practice to the next level."

About Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria), headquartered in New York City, is a wealth management solutions holding company focused on delivering a clear path to the future of financial advice for financial professionals, financial institutions and their clients. Atria's broker-dealer and RIA subsidiaries, located throughout the U.S., empower independent financial professionals and financial institutions with a sophisticated set of tools, services and capabilities that deepen client relationships and maximize efficiencies in their practices.

Atria operates the following wealth management subsidiaries that provide brokerage and advisory services: CUSO Financial Services, Sorrento Pacific Financial, Cadaret Grant, NEXT Financial Group, Western International Securities, SCF Securities and Grove Point Financial. Atria's subsidiaries together support close to 2,700 financial professionals with nearly $120 billion of assets under administration. Each broker/dealer is a member FINRA/SIPC, and each advisory firm is a federally registered investment adviser. For more information, please visit atriawealth.com.

