Atrial Fibrillation Epidemiology: Global Industry Key Indicator Measures 2018-2026

DUBLIN, June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Atrial Fibrillation Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis - 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research provides insights into Atrial Fibrillation epidemiology, Atrial Fibrillation diagnosed patients, and Atrial Fibrillation treatment rate for US, Japan, and EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Atrial Fibrillation derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Atrial Fibrillation, and patients treated with a drug therapy.
The research study helps executives estimate Atrial Fibrillation market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.
The research provides estimates and forecasts of Atrial Fibrillation prevalence, Atrial Fibrillation diagnosis rate, and Atrial Fibrillation treatment rate for the period 2017-2026. The information is presented by leading geographies including the US, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK, and Japan.
Key Features of the Report
- Atrial Fibrillation Patient Flow
- Atrial Fibrillation Prevalence
- Atrial Fibrillation Diagnosed Patients
- Atrial Fibrillation Treated Patients
Key Topics Covered
1. Atrial Fibrillation: Disease Definition
2. Global Atrial Fibrillation Patient Flow
2A. Global Atrial Fibrillation Prevalence
2B. Global Atrial Fibrillation Diagnosed Patients
2C. Global Atrial Fibrillation Treated Patients
3. Atrial Fibrillation Patient Flow in the US
3A. Atrial Fibrillation Prevalence in the US
3B. Atrial Fibrillation Diagnosed Patients in the US
3C. Atrial Fibrillation Treated Patients in the US
4. Atrial Fibrillation Patient Flow in Europe
4A. Atrial Fibrillation Prevalence in Europe
4B. Atrial Fibrillation Diagnosed Patients in Europe
4C. Atrial Fibrillation Treated Patients in Europe
5. Atrial Fibrillation Patient Flow in Germany
5A. Atrial Fibrillation Prevalence in Germany
5B. Atrial Fibrillation Diagnosed Patients in Germany
5C. Atrial Fibrillation Treated Patients in Germany
6. Atrial Fibrillation Patient Flow in France
6A. Atrial Fibrillation Prevalence in France
6B. Atrial Fibrillation Diagnosed Patients in France
6C. Atrial Fibrillation Treated Patients in France
7. Atrial Fibrillation Patient Flow in Spain
7A. Atrial Fibrillation Prevalence in Spain
7B. Atrial Fibrillation Diagnosed Patients in Spain
7C. Atrial Fibrillation Treated Patients in Spain
8. Atrial Fibrillation Patient Flow in Italy
8A. Atrial Fibrillation Prevalence in Italy
8B. Atrial Fibrillation Diagnosed Patients in Italy
8C. Atrial Fibrillation Treated Patients in Italy
9. Atrial Fibrillation Patient Flow in UK
9A. Atrial Fibrillation Prevalence in UK
9B. Atrial Fibrillation Diagnosed Patients in UK
9C. Atrial Fibrillation Treated Patients in UK
10. Atrial Fibrillation Patient Flow in Japan
10A. Atrial Fibrillation Prevalence in Japan
10B. Atrial Fibrillation Diagnosed Patients in Japan
10C. Atrial Fibrillation Treated Patients in Japan
11. Research Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/97kvx6/atrial?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atrial-fibrillation-epidemiology-global-industry-key-indicator-measures-2018-2026-300674666.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article