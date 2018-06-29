Atrial Fibrillation Epidemiology: Global Industry Key Indicator Measures 2018-2026

The research provides insights into Atrial Fibrillation epidemiology, Atrial Fibrillation diagnosed patients, and Atrial Fibrillation treatment rate for US, Japan, and EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Atrial Fibrillation derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Atrial Fibrillation, and patients treated with a drug therapy.

The research study helps executives estimate Atrial Fibrillation market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The research provides estimates and forecasts of Atrial Fibrillation prevalence, Atrial Fibrillation diagnosis rate, and Atrial Fibrillation treatment rate for the period 2017-2026. The information is presented by leading geographies including the US, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK, and Japan.

Key Features of the Report

Atrial Fibrillation Patient Flow

Atrial Fibrillation Prevalence

Atrial Fibrillation Diagnosed Patients

Atrial Fibrillation Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered



1. Atrial Fibrillation: Disease Definition



2. Global Atrial Fibrillation Patient Flow

2A. Global Atrial Fibrillation Prevalence

2B. Global Atrial Fibrillation Diagnosed Patients

2C. Global Atrial Fibrillation Treated Patients



3. Atrial Fibrillation Patient Flow in the US

3A. Atrial Fibrillation Prevalence in the US

3B. Atrial Fibrillation Diagnosed Patients in the US

3C. Atrial Fibrillation Treated Patients in the US



4. Atrial Fibrillation Patient Flow in Europe

4A. Atrial Fibrillation Prevalence in Europe

4B. Atrial Fibrillation Diagnosed Patients in Europe

4C. Atrial Fibrillation Treated Patients in Europe



5. Atrial Fibrillation Patient Flow in Germany

5A. Atrial Fibrillation Prevalence in Germany

5B. Atrial Fibrillation Diagnosed Patients in Germany

5C. Atrial Fibrillation Treated Patients in Germany



6. Atrial Fibrillation Patient Flow in France

6A. Atrial Fibrillation Prevalence in France

6B. Atrial Fibrillation Diagnosed Patients in France

6C. Atrial Fibrillation Treated Patients in France



7. Atrial Fibrillation Patient Flow in Spain

7A. Atrial Fibrillation Prevalence in Spain

7B. Atrial Fibrillation Diagnosed Patients in Spain

7C. Atrial Fibrillation Treated Patients in Spain



8. Atrial Fibrillation Patient Flow in Italy

8A. Atrial Fibrillation Prevalence in Italy

8B. Atrial Fibrillation Diagnosed Patients in Italy

8C. Atrial Fibrillation Treated Patients in Italy



9. Atrial Fibrillation Patient Flow in UK

9A. Atrial Fibrillation Prevalence in UK

9B. Atrial Fibrillation Diagnosed Patients in UK

9C. Atrial Fibrillation Treated Patients in UK



10. Atrial Fibrillation Patient Flow in Japan

10A. Atrial Fibrillation Prevalence in Japan

10B. Atrial Fibrillation Diagnosed Patients in Japan

10C. Atrial Fibrillation Treated Patients in Japan



11. Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/97kvx6/atrial?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atrial-fibrillation-epidemiology-global-industry-key-indicator-measures-2018-2026-300674666.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

