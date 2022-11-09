Atrial Fibrillation Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 48.82 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 12.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The prevalence of obesity and cardiovascular disease is increasing rapidly around the globe. The adoption of an unhealthy and fast-paced lifestyle, increase in the heart disease rapidly, are the factors driving the market for atrial fibrillation.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. , Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Atrial Fibrillation Market" By Procedures (Pharmacological Drugs, Non-Pharmacological Treatment), and By Geography.

According to an extensive study conducted by Verified Industry Research on the Atrial Fibrillation Market, the market size was valued at USD 17.28 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 48.82 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Atrial Fibrillation Market Overview

Atrial fibrillation is a medical condition that arises due to abnormal and faulty electric activities in the atria of the heart. It is a form of cardiac arrhythmia. Generally, atrial fibrillation does not show any symptoms which can be specifically linked with the condition. But in general, it can be identified through symptoms such as fainting, palpitations, congestive heart failure, or chest discomfort. Patients having such symptoms can visit the physician for an ECG which can denote atrial fibrillation. Based on the severity of the condition, it is classified into three categories, severity paroxysmal, persistent, and permanent. WHO has stated atrial fibrillation is the most common form of cardiac arrhythmia. Patients suffering from atrial fibrillation have much higher chances of producing blood clots which could result in a stroke.

With the growth in the geriatric population, the prevalence of atrial fibrillation has gone significantly up. This has created a demand for catheter ablation for cardiac rehabilitation. Because of this, the market for atrial fibrillation has also grown significantly in recent years. During the forecast period, with the perfect balance between medical devices used for atrial fibrillation and medication, the market for atrial fibrillation is expected to grow exponentially.

Additionally, the increased prevalence of strokes, brain damage, and atrial fibrillation caused by blood clots, as well as an expanding elderly population, are driving the expansion of the global Atrial Fibrillation Market. Technological developments in microwave catheter ablation and radiofrequency, as well as the increased prevalence of disorders caused by lifestyle choices like as drinking and smoking, are projected to drive market growth further

Key Players

The major players in the market are AtriCure Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Biosense Webster Inc., St. Jude Medical Inc., Johnson & Johnson Ltd., CardioFocus Inc., Sanofi-Aventis, Endoscopic Technologies Inc., and Bristol-Myers Squibb Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Atrial Fibrillation Market On the basis of Procedures, and Geography.

Atrial Fibrillation Market, By Procedures

Pharmacological Drugs



Anti-arrhythmic Drugs





Anti-coagulant Drugs



Non-Pharmacological Treatment



Catheter Ablation Procedures





Radiofrequency





HIFU





Cryoablation





Others



Maze Surgery



Electric Cardioversion

Atrial Fibrillation Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

