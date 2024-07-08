Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market size is set to grow by USD 1.99 billion from 2024-2028, Advances in technology boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global atrial fibrillation surgery market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.99 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.76% during the forecast period. advances in technology is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of digital catheterization labs in hospitals. However, high cost of ablation catheters poses a challenge. Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, AngioDynamics Inc., AtriCure Inc., Avanos Medical Inc., BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Boston Scientific Corp., CardioFocus Inc., General Electric Co., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., OSYPKA AG, Siemens Healthineers AG, Stereotaxis Inc., Teleflex Inc., and Tempus Labs Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global atrial fibrillation surgery market 2024-2028

Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.76% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1993.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AngioDynamics Inc., AtriCure Inc., Avanos Medical Inc., BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Boston Scientific Corp., CardioFocus Inc., General Electric Co., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., OSYPKA AG, Siemens Healthineers AG, Stereotaxis Inc., Teleflex Inc., and Tempus Labs Inc.

Market Driver

Cath labs or cardiac catheterization laboratories in hospitals perform diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, including monitoring of blood flow and heart pressure. Advanced technology, such as robot-assisted catheterization, enhances digital imaging systems in these labs. Superior flat panel images are widely used for high-quality cardiovascular and peripheral catheterization procedures. Digital cath labs specialize in outpatient diagnostic services in hospitals, ASCs, and physicians' clinics. Combining cardiac catheterization for ablation procedures and post-procedure recovery areas saves costs. The global expansion of digital cath labs will increase the adoption of cardiac ablation procedures in atrial fibrillation surgical treatments, fueling market growth.

The Atrial Fibrillation (AF) surgery market is witnessing significant trends in the healthcare industry. Myocarditis and rhythm disturbances are leading causes of acute cardiac events, resulting in shock and acute respiratory distress, requiring ICU care. Remote monitoring through telehealth and continuous data collection from advanced automotive features are transforming healthcare delivery. Obesity and heart diseases are major risk factors for AF, driving demand for atrial fibrillation therapeutics. Key players like EnCompass Clamp, Isolator Synergy, Peerbridge Health, Northwell Health, and OSA are innovating with minimally invasive surgeries, reducing surgical pain, injury, and hospital stay. Regulatory issues and skilled labor remain challenges. The geriatric population and atherosclerosis are increasing the need for customized services. LAAC, stroke, AVNRT, CathVision, ECGenius System, and ECG diagnosis tools are essential for accurate and speedy recovery. HST Pathways, ASCs, HST One, and customized services are shaping the future of AF surgery. Atrial fibrillation ablation strategies are also gaining popularity.

Market Challenges

Hospitals and surgical centers face the challenge of delivering high-quality, cost-effective care, especially with the adoption of advanced procedures using expensive devices, such as ablation catheters for treating arrhythmias like Atrial Fibrillation. These medical institutions must carefully consider procurement processes and budget allocation for these devices. Advanced technologies like 3D mapping and remote catheter navigation improve safety and effectiveness but come with a high price tag, limiting access in developing countries and for facilities performing fewer than 100 procedures per year. To address this, some countries are transitioning to value-based purchasing, focusing on efficient devices and reducing medical facility expenditures.

The Atrial Fibrillation (AF ) Surgery Market faces several challenges. Isolator Synergy and Peerbridge Health compete in providing AF therapeutics, while Northwell Health and OSA tackle regulatory issues and skilled labor shortages. Atherosclerosis , heart failure, and geriatric population expansion increase AF cases. Minimally invasive surgeries like HST Pathways and ASCs offer speedy recovery, but surgical pain, injury, and hospital stay remain concerns. Accuracy is crucial for AF diagnosis using ECG , CathVision , ECGenius System, and ablation strategies for Atrial arrhythmia. Regulatory policies and data requirements add competition among AF surgery, catheter ablation, and surgical ablation. Prevalence of cardiovascular disorders like stroke and AVNRT increases market demand. Treatment cost is a significant challenge, with the Heart Association advocating for customized services and LAAC as alternative options.

Segment Overview

This atrial fibrillation surgery market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Catheter ablation

1.2 Surgical ablation Geography 2.1 North America

2.2 Europe

2.3 Asia

2.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Catheter ablation- Atrial fibrillation is a type of cardiac arrhythmia characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rhythm. This condition, which can affect individuals of any age but is more common among the elderly, can cause symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, fatigue, dizziness, and fainting. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, including atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and supraventricular tachycardia, is driving the demand for cardiac ablation procedures. These non-invasive treatments, which involve threading thin, flexible catheters up the vein to the heart and using radio waves to destroy abnormal heart tissues, have become a prevalent method for treating arrhythmias due to their cost-effectiveness and minimal risk of complications. According to the American Heart Association, catheter-based ablation procedures boast a 90% success rate and allow patients to resume normal activities within a few days. The global market for cardiac ablation catheters is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases and the aging population.

Research Analysis

Atrial fibrillation (AF), a common heart rhythm disorder, affects over 33 million people worldwide. The Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market encompasses various procedures like catheter ablation and surgical ablation, aimed at restoring normal heart rhythm. The American Heart Association emphasizes the importance of timely diagnosis and treatment to prevent complications. Regulatory policies and data requirements are crucial in the AF surgery market, with competition intensifying among advanced surgical procedures like EnCompass Clamp and Isolator Synergy. Prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, obesity, and heart diseases fuel market growth. Continuous data monitoring through advanced automotive features and remote patient monitoring systems are transforming AF therapy. Skilled labor and regulatory issues pose challenges, increasing treatment costs. Atrial fibrillation therapeutics face regulatory hurdles, with OSA and Peerbridge Health leading the way in innovation.

Market Research Overview

Atrial fibrillation (AF), a common heart rhythm disorder, affects millions worldwide. The Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market encompasses various treatments, including catheter ablation and surgical ablation, for managing this arrhythmia. Regulatory policies and data requirements play a significant role in the market's growth. Prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, such as myocarditis, rhythm disturbances, acute cardiac shock, acute respiratory distress, and obesity-related heart diseases, fuel the demand for AF surgery. Advanced technologies like remote monitoring, telehealth, and continuous data collection are transforming healthcare delivery. Skilled labor, geriatric population, and regulatory issues pose challenges to the market. Minimally invasive surgeries, such as the EnCompass Clamp and Isolator Synergy, offer accuracy, speedy recovery, and reduced hospital stay. Competition intensifies with the emergence of new players like Peerbridge Health, Northwell Health, and OSA. Atrial fibrillation therapeutics, including LAAC and stroke prevention, and ablation strategies like AVNRT, CathVision, ECGenius System, and ECG diagnosis, are key market trends. Surgical procedures, treatment cost, and minimally invasive surgeries are other significant factors influencing the market's growth.

