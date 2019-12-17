Atria's Cadaret Grant Adds Another Multimillion Dollar Office

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadaret Grant, an independent wealth management firm and wholly-owned subsidiary of Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria), today announced another multimillion dollar advisor office has joined the firm. Ken Arellano leads the $90 million Rochester and Syracuse-based team.

"The addition of Ken, his team, and their growing practice to Cadaret Grant reinforces the strength of our technology, product set and service offering," said Kevin Beard, Chief Growth Officer of Atria. "In the world of optionality, advisors are choosing us as their partner in growing their practices and delivering solutions that exceed their clients' expectations. Ken needed to partner with a firm that aligned with his long-term goals and values and at the same time provided a flexible framework to deliver his value-added services."

"Our business is very high-touch, which lets our clients know they are our number one priority," said Ken Arellano. "We know clients and prospects have an abundance of choice in who they work with and we wanted to join a wealth management firm with an eye toward the future. We were looking for a firm with innovative technology, marketing support and diverse product selection. A firm that would give us a competitive advantage, not only today, but the confidence they will meet the expectations of tomorrow. That firm is Atria's Cadaret Grant."

Atria's four broker-dealer subsidiaries serve nearly 2,000 advisors and 200 financial institutions with over $65 billion of assets under administration. Atria is committed to ensuring each and every advisor and financial institution across its subsidiaries have the solutions, technology and support they need to grow their businesses and serve their clients.

About Cadaret, Grant & Co., Inc.

Cadaret Grant, an independent wealth management firm headquartered in Syracuse, New York is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Atria and supports over 700 financial advisors in 436 branch offices nationwide. The firm was founded in 1985 to serve entrepreneurial advisors with technology and support for their independent businesses. More information on Cadaret Grant can be found at www.cadaretgrant.com.

About Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc.

Atria is a wealth management solutions holding company focused on delivering a clear path to the future of financial advice for advisors and their clients. Headquartered in New York City, Atria's broker-dealer subsidiaries empower financial institutions and independent advisors with a sophisticated set of tools, services, and capabilities that drive growth. Atria's broker-dealer subsidiaries include CUSO Financial Services, L.P., Sorrento Pacific Financial, LLC, Cadaret, Grant & Co., Inc., and NEXT Financial Group, Inc., which together support nearly 2,000 financial advisors with more than $65 billion of assets under administration. For more information, please visit www.atriawealth.com.

