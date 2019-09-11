Atria's Sorrento Pacific Adds Notable Six Advisor Team

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorrento Pacific Financial, LLC, an independent wealth management firm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria), announced today that Pennsylvania-based Schorn Wealth Management has joined the firm. The team of six advisors headed by Tom Schorn, who has more than 25 years of industry experience, oversees approximately $1 billion in assets.

"We are delighted to welcome Tom and the entire Schorn group to Atria and Sorrento Pacific," said Doug Ketterer, CEO and Founding Partner of Atria Wealth Solutions. "It is an incredibly exciting time to be in our industry. There is a tremendous amount of change underway and that change creates opportunities. We are thrilled to be working with Tom and his team in delivering unique solutions for their existing and prospective clients."

The Schorn team carefully reviewed options when considering how they wanted to serve their clients in the future. "Atria was the clear winner," Tom Schorn said. "They understand how the industry is changing and what tools are needed to maintain and deepen client relationships."

Atria continues to make substantial investments in resources, services and technology to ensure the advisors and financial institutions across its subsidiaries have the solutions they need to enhance their competitive advantage.

"Tom embraces the industry transformation underway and is aligned with Atria's thinking that the future is now. He understands how Atria will partner with him as he grows his business and looks to acquire additional firms in the future," said Kevin Beard, Atria's Chief Growth Officer.

Atria's four broker-dealer subsidiaries serve nearly 2,000 advisors with approximately $65 billion of assets under administration (AUA).

About Sorrento Pacific Financial, LLC

Sorrento Pacific Financial, LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC) (SPF) is an independent wealth management firm, full-service broker-dealer, and wholly-owned subsidiary of Atria Wealth Solutions. SPF supports independent advisors and banks throughout the country with robust technology, and customized investment and insurance solutions that deepen the advisor-client relationship and drive growth. Headquartered in San Diego, SPF delivers a personalized experience through a single platform that supports advisors' efficiency, compliance, and connectivity. For more information, please visit www.cusonet.com or the SPF LinkedIn page.

About Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria) is a wealth management solutions holding company focused on delivering a clear path to the future of financial advice for advisors and their clients. Headquartered in New York City, Atria's broker-dealer subsidiaries empower financial institutions and independent advisors with a sophisticated set of tools, services, and capabilities that drive growth. Atria's broker-dealer subsidiaries include Cadaret, Grant & Co., Inc., CUSO Financial Services, L.P., NEXT Financial Group, Inc. and Sorrento Pacific Financial, LLC, which together support nearly 2,000 financial advisors with more than $65B of assets under administration. For more information, please visit www.atriawealth.com.

