Atrinet Joins Prodapt's Open Virtual Exchange to Accelerate Rollout of Multi-Cloud, Multi-Vendor Orchestration of Virtual Network Services for DSPs

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodapt, a leading consulting, technology & network services provider to the Digital Service Provider (DSP) industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Atrinet, a leading provider of software and services specializing in vendor-agnostic end-to-end network visibility, network discovery and network automation for SDN enablement and legacy migration.

Prodapt OVX automation & network cloud integration accelerators enable DSPs to fast track the orchestration of cloud-agnostic multi-vendor network leveraging OVX marketplace technology vendors. With Prodapt's OVX DSPs will have access to pre-vetted Atrinet NetACE™ solution as incorporated into Prodapt's Zero Touch Assurance and Zero Touch Orchestration environment and ready-for-service toolkit for reducing mean time to repair of SD-WAN service through cross-domain overlay/underlay network & service discovery, correlation and assurance.

By combining Atrinet's NetACE, which offers a codeless visual modeling solution for network/services discovery, analysis, automation, and design, with Prodapt's telco ecosystem expertise in networks (SDN/NFV), AI, and Net-Ops, DSPs can tap into solutions that seamlessly integrate legacy and next-gen systems. With the OVX platform, DSPs have access to an ecosystem of leading technology partners to accelerate development, testing, onboarding, and rollout of multi-cloud virtual edge services. Besides, the two companies are working together to introduce new light Orchestrator for telco networks, aiming to simplify the OSS stack and reduce costs.

"We are excited to join forces with Atrinet and host the NetACE solution in the OVX technology vendor ecosystem to enable CSPs to successfully embark on and complete the digital transformation journey with minimum efforts and maximum effectiveness," said Rajiv Papneja, SVP & Global Head of Network Services. "NetACE's exhaustive multi-vendor integration libraries have helped in integrating evolving disaggregated virtual & cloud-native best-of-breed solutions with the legacy physical network elements helping DSPs transform their operations and networks while maximizing their network investments."

"The greatest challenge facing DSPs as they accelerate their digital network transformation journey is to be able to automate the entire end-to-end network discovery, management and service commissioning process," explains Efi Levi, Atrinet CEO and co-founder. "The new generation network infrastructure, with its mix of legacy equipment and protocols alongside disaggregated virtualized cloud-based solutions, requires a holistic picture and understanding of the entire network and services, encompassing multi-vendor underlay and overlay topologies and dependencies, in a single-pane-of-glass," adds Levi. "Atrinet and its NetACE suite of tools will contribute greatly to Prodapt's vision based on the OVX platform telco ecosystem and TLaaS for faster onboarding of DSPs and their customers in this complex environment. In addition, with the light Orchestrator concept, we will be able to introduce a unique solution that helps CSPs handle NetGen telco challenges while reducing operational costs," adds Levi.

About Prodapt

Prodapt helps clients transform their IT, products, operations, and networks to meet their strategic objectives. Prodapt provides end-to-end IT/software architecture consulting, application development, systems integration, testing, maintenance & support. Prodapt provides insights and thought leadership-led transformation services leveraging next-gen technologies such as RPA (robotic process automation), AI/ML (artificial intelligence/machine learning), SDN-NFV (software-defined networking/network function virtualization) and next-gen OSS/BSS systems. It's business consulting team provides Six Sigma process improvement and automation/RPA consulting services to telco operations teams.

Headquartered in Chennai, Prodapt has offices in the Americas, Europe, India, and Africa and is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, SSAE18 / ISAE, and GDPR Compliant organization. Prodapt is part of a 120-year-old business conglomerate, The Jhaver Group, which employs over 16,500 people across 64+ global locations.

For more information, please visit: www.prodapt.com and Prodapt Open Virtual Exchange: http://www.openvx.ai

About Atrinet

Atrinet (www.atrinet.com) is a software vendor and services company specializing in Network Transitions and Multi-vendor SDN enablement. Atrinet's comprehensive suite of products and services make legacy and emerging network technologies seamlessly interact and evolve enabling Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to transform their networks to meet today's demands using NetACE®, a unique codeless model-driven, solution for, network/services discovery, analysis, automation and design.

