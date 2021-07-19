Atrinet Partners with ServiceNow to Transform Telecommunications Industry with End-to-End Network Automation

HOD HASHARON, Israel, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atrinet, a leading provider of cloud-native, AI-optimized, Open Network Automation software that discovers, monitors and automates the networks and services of global service providers and enterprises, today announced it has joined the ServiceNow Partner Program as a Technology Partner.

Atrinet expands its solution capabilities and business reach by joining the ServiceNow Partner Program, integrating its modular, easily customizable, cloud-native products – NetACE Auto-Discovery & Reconciliation, NetACE Network Performance Monitoring & Fault Management and NetACE Unified Service & Resource Activation, with ServiceNow's service-aware CMDB, Telecommunication Network Performance Management (TNPM) and Order Management for Telecommunication to drive end-to-end network visibility, autonomous inventory data assurance and intelligent closed-loop automation. Atrinet will complete the required certifications and make the products available in the ServiceNow Store by the end of 2021.

By formally combining the operation of their technologies, Atrinet and ServiceNow can ensure and optimize the accuracy of network and service inventory data, collect, analyze and prevent performance issue and service failing events, as well as to establish and seamlessly provision resources and relationships between network, slice, service, and subscribers, accelerating the adoption of 5G, Cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.

Communications service providers are in the midst of one of the largest opportunities in their history - the roll out of 5G. They are under pressure to exceed rising customer expectations while managing costs, with little visibility across platforms, systems, tools, and fragmented data. ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company has introduced its new telecom products, which connect customer service and network operations, enabling service providers to deliver better experiences to customers and network operations teams so they can maximize their network technology investments. "However ServiceNow's digital workflows do not interact with the network directly and must rely on multiple proprietary solutions, interfaces and non-standard data models to do so. This slows down the adoption, and this is where NetACE comes into play with its modular and open solutions" said Efi Levi, Atrinet Co-Founder & CEO. "Atrinet's cloud-native, web-scaled applications bring a variety of real-time network automation capabilities, enabling ServiceNow's Telecommunications Service Management (TSM) and service-aware CMDB to seamlessly interact with the network via AI-powered, vendor and technology independent, model-driven network automation layer with open, intent-based APIs" Efi explains.

About Atrinet

Atrinet is an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) and services company, an expert in network management, monitoring and automation solutions for the communications industry. Our comprehensive suite of cloud-native, modular, lightweight products with Open APIs is based on a unique NetACE Open Network Automation Framework, that allows rapid deployment, integration and smooth transition to emerging network technologies.

We serve global Communications Service Providers (CSPs), Managed Service Providers (MSPs), and other enterprises with complex and large-scale networks. We help them to simplify and automate their operations, allow faster reaction and prevention of issues to cut costs, increase productivity and deliver an exceptional customer experience.

