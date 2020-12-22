Atriomx Health Announces $10 Million Series A Financing

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atriomx Health, a Menlo Park, California-based developer of novel, non-invasive solutions for the detection and characterization of the underlying disease mechanisms of atrial fibrillation and other arrhythmias, announced today that it has secured a $10 million Series A financing. Ajax Health and Zeus Health will co-lead the Series A round, the proceeds of which will be used to fund initial development and clinical study of the company's hardware, software, and algorithmic solutions.

"This financing will allow Atriomx to pursue the tremendous opportunity to transform the diagnosis and treatment of atrial fibrillation stemming from the application of novel AF detection and characterization capabilities to data that can be collected non-invasively," said Duke Rohlen, CEO of Ajax Health and Zeus Health.

In conjunction with the Series A financing, Atriomx Health has appointed Mike Carter to serve as the company's Chief Operating Officer. Mike brings experience productizing advanced algorithms from Kodiak Robotics, where he was a founding engineer and software lead.

About Ajax Health

Ajax Health seeks to identify, support and scale disruptive technologies in the healthcare space. Taking an active operating role, the Ajax team has a proven track record of helping companies of all sizes, stages and structures achieve their value-creation goals. Ajax Health is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA and backed by an investor group led by HealthQuest Capital along with Polaris Partners and Aisling Capital.

www.ajaxhealth.com

About Zeus Health

Zeus Health is a platform formed by leading global investment firm KKR focused on investing in and operating a portfolio of emerging medical device companies. Zeus Health is a continuation of the long-standing partnership between KKR and Duke Rohlen.

Contact:

Shane Kreidel

[email protected]

SOURCE Atriomx Health