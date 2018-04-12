Atrium Health & Senior Living Opens Center in Livingston, NJ

With the addition of Atrium Post Acute Care of Livingston, Atrium will operate 45 post acute care centers and senior living communities with over 3,500 beds in Michigan, New Jersey and Wisconsin. Since December 2015, Atrium Health & Senior Living has grown by more than 20 percent, aided in part by the acquisition of ten centers and communities in Wisconsin.

"Bringing our level of healthcare to the communities that we serve is our top priority," said Kevin Breslin, managing member, Atrium Health & Senior Living. "In Livingston, we identified the opportunity to raise the standard of post acute care through our holistic approach to rehabilitation, with an individualized treatment program for each of our patients that ensures a faster recovery and a sooner return to their everyday lives."

The post acute care center boasts a number of premium features, such as best-in-class rehabilitation equipment in over 9,000 square feet of therapy and fitness space, including a HydroWorx 2500 Aquatic Therapy Pool™, an AlterG® Anti-Gravity Treadmill® a Neuro Gym and both occupational and physical therapy rooms. The patient rooms are equipped with a premium HD televisions, personal refrigerators, Wi-Fi, high-quality air purification and individually controlled heating and cooling systems. The center also holds a bistro, Cinema and a Mineral Wellness Spa.

"This project was set into motion two decades ago, with every step of the construction process guided by the needs of the patients. We pride ourselves on offering the thoughtful luxuries that make a world of difference to our patients and guests," said William Burris, co-chairman and co-chief executive officer, Atrium Health & Senior Living. "The end result is a post acute care center that delivers upon every demand and provides a safe, comfortable environment for our patients and team members."

Atrium Post Acute Care of Livingston can accommodate 144 patients and has plans to add Atrium Senior Living of Livingston, a 151 bed assisted living community currently under construction to the campus in late 2018.

Peter Middlemass

Senior Vice President of Marketing & Business Development

(973) 461 - 9157

pmiddlemass@atriumhsl.com

