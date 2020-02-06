Atrium Health Investing Additional $10.8 Million into Lives of More Than 10,000 Teammates

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past year, Atrium Health is proud to have invested over $200 million in its employees – the largest amount in its history. Today Atrium Health is announcing that 10,000 hourly workers will now benefit from an additional increase to its minimum wage in the Charlotte region from $12.50 to $13.50 per hour. As a catalyst for the local economy and a major employer in the area, this increase demonstrates Atrium Health's deep commitment to investing in its employees. Atrium Health continues to lead the way in providing market-competitive compensation and benefits, and is one of the reasons it is listed as a best place to work in North Carolina and the nation by Forbes and Becker's Hospital Review.

"I couldn't be more proud of the incredible team at Atrium Health who deliver on our mission of improving health, elevating hope and advancing healing – for all, whenever they are needed … twenty-four hours a day, 365 days a year," said Eugene A. Woods, president and CEO of Atrium Health. "This is why we are excited to recognize and invest in our teammates. Specifically, this increase will positively impact more than 10,000 of our colleagues – and as the largest employer in the region, it will also help enhance the economic growth and mobility of the communities we serve."

This most recent increase from $12.50 per hour to $13.50 represents an investment of over $10.8 million into the lives and careers of more than 10,000 employees. Since 2012, Atrium Health has raised its minimum wage by 86% – from $7.25 per hour, to the new and current $13.50 per hour rate.

As part of this journey, Atrium Health has additional plans to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour in 2021 in the Charlotte region, which will be more than double the original $7.25 per hour from 2012.

"This latest increase ensures that starting wages at Atrium Health are not only competitive among the top, large, local employers, but also healthcare industry-leading in the Charlotte region," said Jim Dunn, executive vice president and chief people and culture officer of Atrium Health.

Nearly all Atrium Health employees in the Charlotte region have received some form of performance-based incentive payment, wage increase, or market pay adjustment over the past year. Recent compensation investments include:

Merit increases, retirement and performance-based incentive awards and contributions of more than $163 million .

. Increasing compensation for over 15,000 teammates in nurses and nursing support roles, totaling more than $19 million .

. Enhanced health and parental benefits, totaling over $17 million . The new expansion of parental benefits is an investment of over $1.2 million , which includes four weeks of paid, job-protected leave for non-birth parents and $3,500 in financial assistance toward adoption costs.

"Atrium Health continually reviews the wages and benefits of our extraordinary 35,000 teammates, and as shown by this latest minimum wage increase, we make appropriate adjustments to remain competitive and well-positioned as the region's most comprehensive healthcare provider," added Dunn.

About Atrium Health

Atrium Health, (www.AtriumHealth.org) previously Carolinas HealthCare System, is one of the nation's leading and most innovative health care organizations and provides a full spectrum of health care and wellness programs throughout the Southeast region. Its diverse network of care locations includes academic medical centers, hospitals, freestanding emergency departments, physician practices, surgical and rehabilitation centers, home health agencies, nursing homes and behavioral health centers, as well as hospice and palliative care services. Atrium Health works to enhance the overall health and well-being of its communities through high-quality patient care, education and research programs, and numerous collaborative partnerships and initiatives.

