Atrium Health President and CEO Gene Woods in Top 25 for Most Influential People in Healthcare

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atrium Health's President and CEO, Gene Woods, has been honored as one of 2018's 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare, being named in the top 25 of the most significant innovators, trailblazers and thought-leaders across the healthcare field. Woods, who is the only North Carolina health system executive on the list, is ranked as the 12th most influential health system executive in the nation.

Gene Woods, President and CEO of Atrium Health

In its 17th year, the recognition program acknowledges and honors individuals who are deemed by their peers and senior editors to be the most influential individuals in the healthcare industry in terms of leadership and impact. This year's rankings were focused on identifying the disruptive innovators across the healthcare industry.

"Last year was unlike any other in the healthcare industry," said Aurora Aguilar, editor of Modern Healthcare. "One thing is for sure, the disruptors on our list aren't waiting for cues on how to transform the industry. Their leadership is bold, visionary and ripples across the economy."

"While Gene would be the first to say that this recognition is not about him, but rather about celebrating Atrium Health's accomplishments and growing its national reputation – everyone who knows him recognizes this year's prestigious honor comes as no surprise," said Edward Brown III, chair of the Board of Commissioners at Atrium Health. "We are all very proud of the leadership that Gene continues to provide not just at Atrium Health, but across the country."

Woods has also recently been named as one of the 50 Great African American Leaders as well as one of the 100 Great Leaders in Healthcare by Becker's Healthcare; one of Modern Healthcare's Top 25 Minority Executives in Healthcare for four consecutive years; one of the Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America by Savoy Magazine; one of the Most Powerful Executives in Corporate America by Black Enterprise; one of the Most Admired CEOs of 2018 by the Charlotte Business Journal and Alumni of the Year by the Pennsylvania State University.

"We all know Gene will continue to lead in a manner that puts our patients and communities first and enhances Atrium Health's reach and national reputation as we strive daily to improve health, elevate hope and advance healing – for all," said Brown.

