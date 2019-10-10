Atrium Health Welcomes New Senior Vice President, Enterprise Strategy and Planning

"Chandra is known throughout the healthcare field as a visionary, outcomes-focused executive with proven success in transforming and leading organizations to new levels of differentiation, growth and performance," said Rasu Shrestha, executive vice president and chief strategy officer at Atrium Health. "As we continue to co-create the future of healthcare, Chandra's visionary leadership will help guide Atrium Health to newer heights as we cultivate new ways to better serve and care for our patients and communities."

Most recently, Peterson served as vice president of strategic planning and architecture for Highmark Health, an $18 billion national health and wellness organization and integrated delivery and financing system based out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. At Highmark Health, Peterson was responsible for the corporate strategic planning process, which resulted in a new mission, vision and corporate strategy.

Additionally, she implemented an enterprise-wide strategic architecture that enabled multiple consecutive years of strong operating margin and a five-year $1 billion capital plan. These architecture activities included culture change strategy implementation, enterprise governance, broad organizational strategic communications – as well as organizational incentive, financial, talent and risk management plans.

"My lifelong professional pursuit has been to help radically improve the field of healthcare," said Peterson. "I am looking forward to working side-by-side with my new teammates as we advance Atrium Health's incredible mission and vision into the future."

Prior to Highmark Health, Chandra served as vice president with HM Health Systems, where she was instrumental in the design, launch and management of HMHS Consulting Services, a 300+ person group of industry thought-leaders and delivery experts committed to driving large-scale new customer migrations onto the technology platform and to the commercialization of technology solutions. She was also chief information officer at West Penn Allegheny Health System, and senior manager of healthcare consulting with Cap Gemini Ernst & Young.

Chandra earned a master's degree in business administration, as well as in health administration from the University of Pittsburgh. Her bachelor's degree in business administration was earned from Edinboro University in Pennsylvania.

About Atrium Health

Atrium Health, previously Carolinas HealthCare System, one of the nation's leading and most innovative healthcare organizations, provides a full spectrum of healthcare and wellness programs throughout the Southeast region. Its diverse network of care locations includes academic medical centers, hospitals, freestanding emergency departments, physician practices, surgical and rehabilitation centers, home health agencies, nursing homes and behavioral health centers, as well as hospice and palliative care services. Atrium Health works to enhance the overall health and well-being of its communities through high-quality patient care, education and research programs, and numerous collaborative partnerships and initiatives.

SOURCE Atrium Health