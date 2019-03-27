Atrium Health Welcomes Vicki Block as Central Division President

Most recently Block served as chief operating officer at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, the flagship facility for OhioHealth's nationally-recognized neuroscience, heart and vascular, and oncology service lines. Prior to OhioHealth, Block was an executive at WakeMed Health, responsible for operational, financial and strategic performance. Previous positions included Moses Cone Health Systems in Greensboro, UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill and Cleveland Clinic.

This appointment also serves as a "coming home" for Block. Early in her career she served as director of the heart center at Carolinas Medical Center-Mercy, where she chaired the Cardiac Services Committee, leading improvements in continuity of care and operational efficiency between the cardiac catheterization lab, emergency room, operating room and nursing units.

"We are very pleased to welcome Vicki back to the Atrium Health family," said Ken D. Haynes, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Atrium Health. "Vicki is an excellent strategic and operational leader with proven success leading high-performing teams. And not only is she an exceptional administrator, she is also a dedicated and active member of the communities where she serves."

"I could not be more thrilled to be returning home to Atrium Health to lead the Central Division," said Block. "Carolinas Medical Center, Levine Children's Hospital and Carolinas Medical Center-Mercy are medical bedrocks in the Charlotte community, and I look forward to working side-by-side with the teams here to continue fulfilling Atrium Health's mission to improve health, elevate hope and advance healing – for all."

Block currently serves on the American Heart Association's Central Ohio Board of Directors and has long been a leader and supporter of the organization's work in the community. She is also active with the American Red Cross, serving on both their Board and Philanthropy Committee. She is also the recipient of the 2011 Business Journal's 12th Annual Women in Business Award.

Block is a published author, whose work has appeared in the Journal of Electrocardiology and the Cleveland Clinic Journal of Medicine. She holds a B.S. in Biology from The University of Akron and a Masters of Hospital and Healthcare Administration from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The largest hospital in the region, Carolinas Medical Center is a world-class facility offering a full range of services to the Charlotte community and beyond. Carolinas Medical Center serves as the region's only Level 1 Trauma center and is an approved transplant center for heart, kidney, pancreas and liver. It also serves as one of North Carolina's five Academic Medical Center Teaching Hospitals, providing residency training for more than 200 physicians in 15 specialties and serves as a satellite for the medical school at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Levine Children's Hospital, consistently ranked among the top 50 children's hospitals in the nation, is recognized in six specialties by U.S. News & World Report.

Carolinas Medical Center-Mercy is a full-service community hospital, specializing in the care of seniors and in complex foot and ankle surgery, hip and knee surgery, bariatric surgery and women's pelvic health.

