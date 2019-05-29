Atrium Innovations Launches VESIsorb® Formulated Hemp Products Under Industry Leading Brands

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Geocann and Atrium Innovations are proud to announce the successful launch of cannabidiol (CBD) soft gel formulations utilizing the patented VESIsorb® drug delivery system for dramatically improved absorption and bioavailability. Atrium Innovations is marketing these products under the leading healthcare professional brands Pure Encapsulations®, Douglas Laboratories® and Genestra Brands®.

Atrium Innovations, a Nestlé Health Science company, expands product portfolio with patent-protected cannabinoid formulations utilizing innovative drug delivery system with measured bioavailability and proven stability data.

"Atrium Innovations has an iconic reputation built on a foundation of diligent scientific research and technologically advanced product formulations," said Jesse Lopez, CEO and founder of Geocann. "As the industrial hemp market continues to flourish, these product launches provide exceptional credibility to the therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids formulated with VESIsorb®."

VESIsorb®, a registered trademark of SourceOne Global Partners, is a naturally self-assembling colloidal droplet delivery system that has been well-recognized as the industry leader for improving the bioavailability of poorly absorbed natural ingredients, like cannabinoids and terpenes. Since 2005, the superiority of this technology has consistently been demonstrated in well-designed pilot and peer reviewed published pharmacokinetic absorption and bioavailability studies as well as third-party meta-analyses, Lopez confirmed.

"We are delighted with the overwhelming positive response to these new product launches and the entry into the rapidly developing hemp marketplace," said Dr. Andrew Halpner, Atrium's Vice President of Science and Technical Services. "After a thorough due diligence process to offer the best hemp products to our loyal customer base, we are extremely proud to expand our portfolio with another VESIsorb® formulation that provides unmatched supporting science, superior therapeutic performance and proven stability data that our healthcare professionals expect."

According to Halpner, leading brands under the Atrium Innovations umbrella have been offering VESIsorb® formulated products for more than a decade, including coenzyme Q10, QH ubiquinol, resveratrol, and vitamin D3.

"Natural products utilizing VESIsorb® have historically set the benchmark for delivering superior absorption and blood plasma levels that allow the body to use more of the active ingredients. This provides confidence that health conscious consumers will receive the maximum benefits from key cannabinoids and terpenes, like cannabidiol and beta-caryophyllene, found in our products," said Dr. Barry Ritz, Atrium's Chief Science Officer.

About Geocann

Geocann is a global cannabis organization led by experienced leadership with scientific and technical expertise for pioneering new innovations in natural health products and solutions. Its focus is combining clinically-researched cannabinoids with technologically-advanced and patented innovations that provide product differentiation with superior therapeutic performance and unmatched supporting evidence. Geocann owns a robust intellectual property portfolio, including the worldwide exclusivity for cannabinoids formulated with VESIsorb®. For more information, please visit www.geocann.com.

About Atrium Innovations

Atrium Innovations is a globally recognized leader in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative, science-based, natural health products that are distributed in more than 50 countries. The company owns health care practitioner and specialized retail product brands that are at the forefront of science, innovation, and education. Atrium has over 1,400 employees and operates seven manufacturing facilities, all of which comply with Current Good Manufacturing Practices. The family of Atrium Innovations brands includes Garden of Life®, Pure Encapsulations®, Wobenzym®, Douglas Laboratories®, Genestra Brands®, Orthica®, AOV®, Minami®, Klean Athlete®, Pharmax, and Trophic™. Atrium also distributes UNDA® and Wild Rose® brands.

For more information and interview requests, please contact Sam Davidson at 970-657-2479 or sam@geocann.com.

Contact: Sam Davidson

1.970.657.2479

sam@geocann.com

