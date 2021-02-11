Atrium Kicks off a Series of Weekly Outdoor Art Markets Reinventing its Upcycle Pop Market Starting on Galentine's Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO:

Upcycle Pop, a program of the 501c3 nonprofit, The Atrium is America's first upcycle market, known for its event-filled holiday markets that promote circular economics, from upcycling to locally made eco-friendly products with a rainbow of music, costumes, and art.





WHAT:

Upcycle Pop returns in a new form, as a weekly outdoor open-air art market in Old Sacramento. The Atrium will start these markets with a small group of creatives due to COVID restrictions and grow market vendors as COVID restrictions lift. Meet local eco-friendly creatives showing love to our only planet, and learn how to divorce our single-use throwaway mindset.









Those who are isolating can shop online at Sacramento.Shop an online marketplace for creatives with same-day delivery in Sacramento, plastic-free shipping nationwide, and free pick up from the store. The Atrium seeks to make it fun, easy, and convenient to find, support, and buy local.





WHEN:

Every Saturday, beginning February 13th, 2021



Winter season - 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm



Spring and Summer market times change slightly with the weather.





WHERE:

Upcycle Pop at The Atrium



1020 Front Street, Old Sacramento Waterfront District





IMAGES:

SIGNIFICANCE

Due to the pandemic, many creatives have not been able to sell their wares. Thanks to a grant from the city of Sacramento, The Atrium was able to build a mini Amazon in 75 days to serve the local creative community with an e-commerce platform that was a no-code no-hassle pathway to e-commerce for local creatives and an easy way for the community to find and shop local from the safety of their couch. Those who feel comfortable in an open-air market are welcome to experience a COVID-friendly version of Upcycle Pop.

Upcycle Pop helps educate the public on our need to go from a linear economy to a circular one. We live on a finite planet, which is why the Atrium is on a mission to build an adaptive, regenerative, and omni-considerate future for all.

