Atrius Health And Firefly Health Announce Value-Based Care Affiliation

BOSTON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atrius Health , New England's largest nonprofit independent medical group, and Firefly Health , a tech-enabled primary care and behavioral health provider, today announced a new affiliation to allow Firefly Health to contract through Atrius Health's value-based collaboration with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts servicing HMO and PPO patients, starting in February 2020. This recognizes Atrius Health and Firefly Health's shared commitment to using resources and technology wisely to provide preventive, coordinated care to improve the health of their patients.

The majority of Firefly Health's patient care is delivered through the Firefly Health mobile application, where patients can chat with their care team and have face-to-face conversations over video. This new affiliation will allow Firefly Health's primary care providers to collaborate with Atrius Health providers in a range of specialties, starting with orthopedics, visual services, breast services and obstetrics/gynecology in Atrius Health's 31 eastern Massachusetts locations that include Harvard Vanguard, Dedham Medical, Granite Medical and PMG Physician Associates.

"Atrius Health is committed to thoughtfully integrating technology into our value-based model to make it easier for patients to access care. We already provide half of all touches through phone, email or other tele-health technology," said Christopher Andreoli, MD, Chief Transformation Officer at Atrius Health. "We look forward to working together and learning from Firefly Health's tech-based approach to care while allowing our outstanding specialty providers to serve more patients throughout eastern Massachusetts."

"We selected Atrius Health for this collaboration because of their high-quality care teams and their demonstrated leadership in coordinating care for patients," said Andy Ellner, MD, Firefly Health Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Both of our organizations are innovative thought leaders in delivering value-based care, and we are proud to learn from one another and better serve our patients through this collaboration."

About Atrius Health

Atrius Health, an innovative nonprofit healthcare leader, delivers an effective system of connected care for more than 745,000 adult and pediatric patients at 31 medical practice locations in eastern Massachusetts. Atrius Health's 715 physicians and primary care providers, along with 425 additional clinicians, work together with the home health and hospice services of our VNA Care subsidiary and in close collaboration with hospital partners, community specialists and skilled nursing. Our vision is to transform care to improve lives. Atrius Health provides high-quality, patient-centered, coordinated, cost effective care to every patient we serve. By establishing a solid foundation of shared decision making, understanding and trust with each of its patients, Atrius Health enhances their health and enriches their lives. Atrius Health is the sole Allied Member of The Permanente Federation. Learn more at www.atriushealth.org.

About Firefly Health

Firefly Health is reshaping what great healthcare looks like. Founded by experienced physician innovators and technology entrepreneurs, Firefly marries sophisticated technology with a thoughtful care team experience for continuous, intelligent care that changes behavior and drives value. Our platform enables people to make smart choices about their health, while allowing clinicians to provide unparalleled, consistent and proactive care. For more information, visit https://firefly.health .

Media Contact:

Maddie Clair

Solomon McCown & Cence

(617) 716-9457

mclair@solomonmccown.com

Jasmine Gee

Head of Marketing

Firefly Health

media@firefly.health

SOURCE Firefly Health

Related Links

firefly.health

