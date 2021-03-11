Atropos Health Announces Key Additions to its Founding Team to Accelerate Product Development and Customer Deployment

According to a 2009 JAMA article by Duke University Clinical Research Institute, approximately 80% of patient care guidelines lack sufficient clinical evidence. This has forced physicians to rely on the results of underpowered clinical trials, or on expert opinion. Moreover, many clinical studies deliberately exclude comorbid and complex patients and are demographically skewed. Yet more than 70% of total US health spending comes from patients with two or more comorbidities. Atropos Health was founded in 2020 to give a voice to those underrepresented patients and offers caregivers access to data-driven evidence at scale to improve patient care.

The key enabling technology behind the consultation service, Atropos Custom Evidence ("ACE") Platform, was originally developed in the laboratory of our co-founder, Professor Nigam Shah, at Stanford University. During the last two years, the Green Button project has been operating an IRB-approved proof of concept wherein physicians at Stanford Health Care can request on-demand aggregate, publication grade, analyses drawing from millions of anonymized electronic patient records to directly inform patient care.

"Atropos Health was launched to scale our work of bringing real-world evidence to the bedside," said Professor Shah. "The addition of top industry leaders to the founding team will ensure strong corporate development and product innovation to serve rising customer demand for our real-world evidence solutions."

Neil Sanghavi joins as President and Head of Solutions. He most recently served in a leadership role at Haven (the Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, Berkshire Hathaway healthcare venture), where he had ownership of their provider analytics and strategy efforts. As company president, Neil will oversee go-to-market and product strategy for Atropos Health. Prior to Haven, he held strategy roles at Cleveland Clinic and The Advisory Board Company (acquired by Optum), and product and commercial leadership roles at healthcare startups Centivo and Aver.

Sharath Reddy joins as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development. He will lead the company's financial and business operations, as well as the structuring of key strategic partnerships and financing activities. Sharath has over 15 years of investing experience, having co-managed $13B of credit assets at KKR, with successful investments in healthcare, technology, and services at both KKR and Redwood Capital. More recently he led multiple early-stage companies as CFO. Sharath began his career as a consultant at Bain & Company.

Atropos Health has also added key technical leadership to the founding team. Vladimir Polony, a co-inventor of the proprietary Temporal Query Language enabling the ACE Data Platform, joins as Director of Engineering from his role as a senior research engineer at the Stanford Center for Biomedical Informatics Research. He previously held engineering leadership roles at Kyron, Proximic, and E2Open. Yen Low, Ph.D. joins as Director of Real-World Data & Data Science. In addition to conducting pioneering research in patient similarity analytics at Stanford, she has previously held senior data science roles at Rally Health (acquired by Optum), Aetna, and Netflix.

