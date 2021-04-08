Atropos Health selected by Stanford Health Care to Provide Data-Driven Consult Service to Physicians

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atropos Health, the developer of the first physician consultation service powered by research grade real-world evidence, announced today that it has been selected by Stanford Health Care to support clinical decision-making across its more than 2000 affiliated physicians.

The initial two-year agreement provides an on-demand data-consult service to Stanford Health Care physicians and a license of Atropos ACE technology platform. As part of the agreement, Atropos will also provide additional support and expanded access to the data-consult service for Stanford's medical residents to enhance evidenced-based medical training.

According to a 2009 JAMA article by Duke University Clinical Research Institute, approximately 80% of patient care guidelines lack sufficient clinical evidence. This has forced physicians to rely on the results of underpowered clinical trials, or on expert opinion. Moreover, many clinical studies are demographically skewed and deliberately exclude comorbid or complex patients. Yet more than 70% of total US health spending comes from patients with two or more comorbidities. Atropos Health was founded in 2020 to give a voice to those underrepresented patients and offers caregivers access to data-driven evidence at scale to improve patient care.

"By tailoring the service to the way physicians think and practice medicine, we are able to meet physicians in the moment when they need information," said Saurabh Gombar, MD, Chief Medical Officer and co-founder at Atropos Health. "When physicians order our service, they get the experience of a consult or second opinion, but one that is backed by scaled evidence and tailored to their specific patient in real-time."

The data driven consult service is initially rolling out to a subset of physicians and will quickly expand to all service lines throughout the year. The service will be fully rolled out before the next housestaff class arrives in July 2021.

