ATS Acquires GCS, Expanding Mission Technology Capabilities; Dave Cerne Quoted

RESTON, Va., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaim Technical Services, LLC (ATS) announced Sept. 1 it has acquired Global Consulting Services, Inc. (GCS), a Rockville, MD-based company with approximately 30 employees, to meaningfully differentiate and expand ATS' high-end capabilities in the areas of software development, software engineering, and systems engineering.

"GCS' IT expertise and customer segmentation are highly complementary to our core competencies and align well with our strategic roadmap and our Intelligence Community (IC) customers' current and emerging mission technology requirements. This acquisition allows ATS to further enhance the tailored, integrated solutions we deliver across our enterprise as a mature midsize capable of executing complex prime contract requirements for our customers," said Dave Cerne, president and CEO of ATS.

Founded in 2015, GCS supports multiple contracts executing the development, engineering, and testing of mission critical systems for their IC customers. In addition, GCS capabilities include supporting rapid cloud innovation, requirements management, configuration management, and cyber security. GCS CEO James Osborn said, "The partnership with ATS will allow us to focus on more investment in our team while enriching our services to our customers." GCS President Michael Brasseur agreed, "The ATS-GCS team enriches our ability to address technical challenges with a world-class, mission-focused team."

"We are proud to welcome GCS into the ATS family. We aim to embrace and build upon the great success and reputation GCS' founders and subject matter experts established over the years as they integrate into ATS and become employee owners with the rest of our stellar team," Cerne said.

ATS was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reston, VA. The company's portfolio includes more than 30 contracts supporting the Intelligence, Defense, and Law Enforcement Communities. ATS' five core competencies include Intelligence, Language, Operations, Training, and Mission Technology & Analytics. ATS is proud to be an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company with over 300 employee owners supporting prime contracts and subcontracts worldwide. For seven consecutive years, ATS has been the recipient of "Top Workplace" honors in The Washington Post's annual survey of National Capital Region employees, ranking 1st in 2018 among companies with 150-499 employees in the region.

ATS was advised by Holland & Knight LLP.

GCS was advised by General Counsel, P.C. and Peloton Strategies Group.

