ATS Announces Election Of Directors

News provided by

ATS Corporation

11 Aug, 2023, 06:45 ET

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ATS Corporation (TSX: ATS) (NYSE: ATS) ("ATS" or the "Company") today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management information circular dated June 16, 2023, were elected as directors of ATS. The vote was conducted electronically at the virtual Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, which took place on August 10, 2023 ("Annual and Special Meeting"). The voting results based on votes cast by shareholders present online or represented by proxy at the Annual and Special Meeting are set out below:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Percent

Votes Withheld

Percent

Dave W. Cummings

84,444,003

95.75 %

3,655,972

4.25 %

Joanne S. Ferstman

81,627,498

94.81 %

4,472,477

5.19 %

Andrew P. Hider

84,887,003

98.59 %

1,212,972

1.41 %

Kirsten Lange

82,446,026

95.76 %

3,653,949

4.24 %

Michael E. Martino

80,380,372

93.36 %

5,719,603

6.64 %

David L. McAusland

79,647,442

92.51 %

6,452,533

7.49 %

Sharon C. Pel

86,079,107

99.98 %

20,868

0.02 %

Philip B. Whitehead

85,965,499

99.84 %

134,476

0.16 %

The total percentage of ATS common shares represented at the Annual Meeting was 88.37%. Final results on all matters voted upon at the Annual and Special Meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

About ATS Corporation

ATS Corporation is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, food & beverage, transportation, consumer products, and energy. Founded in 1978, ATS employs over 6,500 people at more than 60 manufacturing facilities and over 80 offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ATS.

SOURCE ATS Corporation

