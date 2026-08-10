ATS Corporation Investigation Notice: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into ATS Corporation (ATS)

ATS Corporation shares fell approximately 26.55% following the release of its first quarter report. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of ATS shareholders who lost money.

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATS Corporation (NYSE: ATS) shareholders have absorbed losses following the release Company's August 6, 2026 first quarter results, which disclosed year-over-year declines across revenues (down 5.8%), adjust earnings margin (down 47bps), and order bookings (down 5.3%). If you lost money on ATS shares, you are encouraged to submit your loss information now . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ATS' release blamed the setbacks on a "combination of timing of project execution, a more normalized level of GLP-1-related activities compared to the prior-year period, and the impacts of the restructuring activities within the Company's transportation businesses." The company also highlighted that ongoing "reorganization and restructuring activities" had "taken longer to implement than previously anticipated." In addition to the ongoing restructuring, ATS also announced a new 18-month fixed-cost transformation program.

The investigation concerns whether ATS adequately disclosed the condition and scope of its financial reporting controls to investors. Shareholders who purchased ATS securities and suffered a loss may have legal rights.

Shareholders who lost money on ATS are encouraged to have their losses evaluated at no cost . You may also call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ATS Investigation

Q: What is the ATS securities investigation about? A: A securities investigation is pending concerning ATS Corporation regarding whether the Company adequately disclosed operating and internal-control risks. Shares declined after ATS reported Q1 fiscal 2027 revenue of C$693.7 million, below its guided range, and a swing to a net loss.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the ATS investigation? A: Investors who purchased ATS stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated? A: The investigation concerns whether ATS Corporation adequately disclosed the demand, backlog conversion, and fixed-cost pressures that were reflected in the Q1 fiscal 2027 revenue shortfall and swing to a net loss. It further concerns whether investors were adequately risked as to the purported need for the 18-month transformation program, in light of ongoing restructuring efforts.

Q: What do ATS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my ATS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought ATS and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP