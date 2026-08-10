JBTM Investigation Notice: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into JBTM (JBTM)

JBT Marel investors lost money after the Company's reported second-quarter profit figure excluded a non-cash impairment charge; Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations.

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roughly 7.9% of JBT Marel (JBTM) shareholder value came off the table after the Company's second-quarter results, in which the headline profit number investors were shown was an adjusted figure that excluded a non-cash impairment charge. If you lost money on JBTM stock, you are encouraged to submit your loss information now . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The adjusted earnings per share figure reported for the quarter was $1.95. Analyst consensus stood at $2.02. Revenue came in at approximately $981 million. Reporting on the quarter identified margin friction and a non-cash impairment charge among the items that shaped the results investors reacted to.

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether JBT Marel and certain of its officers made statements to investors that may not have adequately reflected the figures underlying its reported results, and whether investors who purchased JBTM shares may have legal claims.

Shareholders who purchased JBTM and suffered a loss are encouraged to have their losses evaluated at no cost , or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the JBTM Investigation

Q: How much did JBTM stock drop? A: Shares declined approximately 7.9% following the Company's second-quarter results, which included adjusted earnings per share of $1.95 against a $2.02 consensus estimate. Investors who suffered losses may be eligible to seek recovery.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether JBT Marel made materially false or misleading statements regarding the figures underlying its reported profitability, including items excluded from adjusted results such as a non-cash impairment charge.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the JBTM investigation? A: Investors who purchased JBTM stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do JBTM investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid, then contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my JBTM shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility turns on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought JBTM and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP