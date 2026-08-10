Celsius Holdings Investigation Notice: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into Celsius Holdings (CELH)

Celsius Holdings told investors Q2 would be a mere "side-step" for the core brand — then core brand revenue recoiled from a 6% year-over-year gain in Q1 to a 12% year-over-year decline in Q2. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating.

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Celsius brand revenue fell roughly 12% year-over-year, and management indicated the brand could remain weak into the third quarter. If you lost money on Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH), you are encouraged to submit your losses for a free case evaluation. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

On the May 7, 2026 earnings call, CFO Jarrod Langhans told investors to anticipated Q2 as "more of a side-step-type activity and then Q3 and Q4, where you're going to see the stair step." By August 6, 2026, he told investors to "expect the third quarter to look a lot like the second for brand CELSIUS." Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether Celsius Holdings adequately disclosed the slowdown.

Shareholders who purchased CELH and suffered a loss may have their claim reviewed at no cost, or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the CELH Investigation

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Celsius Holdings made materially false or misleading statements regarding the performance and trajectory of its core Celsius brand, the anticipated timeline of its ongoing optimization project, and its reported margins. When the Company disclosed second-quarter results that missed analyst expectations, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the CELH investigation? A: Investors who purchased CELH stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: When did Celsius Holdings allegedly mislead investors? A: The investigation concerns statements made before the corrective disclosure that allegedly caused investors to purchase securities at inflated prices.

Q: What do CELH investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my CELH shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought CELH and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP