ATS Energy Announces World's First Commercial Agreement for Deployment of a Megawatt-Scale Solid-State Generator at The Earthshot Prize Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Turning waste heat into watts: announcement marks "major inflection point for the global energy transition"

Advancing clean hydrogen efficiency and powering next-generation data centers with real-time, audit-ready sustainability tracking

Agreement will incorporate a blockchain-secured emissions traceability system

World-first commercial agreement announced in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at The Earthshot Prize Summit 2025

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One year after winning The Earthshot Prize in the 2024 Fix Our Climate category, ATS Energy has reached a new milestone in clean power innovation: announcing the world's first commercial agreement for deployment of a Solid-State Generator (SSG) that converts industrial waste heat into clean, reliable electricity, with no moving parts. Revealed at The Earthshot Prize Summit Impact Assembly, to a live audience including global leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, and businesses, this marks a major advance in heat-to-power technology and signals the dawn of a new solid-state era in power generation.

Industrial heat is the world's single largest unused source of energy, accounting for over 60% of all industrial energy lost globally. With over 26,000 terawatt hours lost every year, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), it is a $1 trillion annual opportunity. Utilizing U.S. Department of Energy calculations each megawatt-scale ATS Energy system avoids 5,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions per year, making it one of the most scalable and measurable pathways to industrial decarbonization.

As part of the commercial agreement, ATS Energy's megawatt-scale Solid-State Generator will be integrated into a clean hydrogen project powering a next-generation data center. While the hydrogen process itself is emissions-free, the ATS system will capture and convert residual heat that would otherwise be lost, boosting overall efficiency and helping to decarbonize one of the world's fastest-growing energy demands: digital infrastructure.

To further strengthen the environmental impact of the project, the agreement will incorporate a blockchain-secured emissions traceability system provided by Product DNA, a leading sustainability intelligence company based in Lausanne, Switzerland. This platform will deliver real-time, audit-ready reporting across Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, ensuring compliance with global mandates such as California's SB 253, while enabling verification of all sustainability claims. The combination of clean hydrogen, solid-state generation, and verifiable ESG data sets a new bar for measurable decarbonization in data center operations.

"The solid-state era begins today. This announcement marks a major inflection point, not just for ATS Energy, but for the global energy transition," said Doug Hudson, CEO of ATS Energy. "For every dollar industry spends on energy, 60 cents is wasted. We refuse to accept that loss. Turning waste heat into watts is how we unlock the next phase of decarbonization efficiently, economically, and everywhere. By embedding Project DNA's real-time audit ready emissions intelligence from day one, we pair solid-state innovation with verifiable climate accountability that investors, customers, and regulators can trust."

The Solid-State Generator operates silently and efficiently, without turbines or combustion, converting heat directly into electricity using proprietary thermoelectric materials. It is a major improvement over the 140-year old turbine and with no moving parts, the system offers high reliability, minimal maintenance, and long operational lifetimes. These qualities make it ideally suited for heavy industry, clean hydrogen production, and, in the future, data centers, three of the largest and most rapidly expanding drivers of global energy demand.

Doug Hudson continued: "By 2030, ATS Energy will transform one of the world's largest wasted resources, industrial heat, into one of its most powerful climate solutions. Our vision is to decarbonize energy-intensive industries through modular, scalable systems that generate clean, reliable power from within existing facilities. As ATS advances its technology roadmap, data centers are emerging as a next frontier. ATS aims to set a new standard for sustainable power generation."

This announcement underscores The Earthshot Prize's mission to turn bold innovation into measurable climate impact. It demonstrates how the Prize serves as a global catalyst, helping award-winning solutions like ATS Energy's move towards large-scale deployment within just one year.

"The Earthshot Prize celebrates innovation, but its legacy lies in impact," said Jason Knauf, CEO of The Earthshot Prize. "ATS Energy's journey from winning the Prize in Cape Town to announcing the world's first commercial solid-state generator agreement in Rio shows what's possible when innovation is matched with world-class partners and global ambition."

ATS ENERGY

ATS Energy is revolutionizing the way industries manage waste heat, providing the world's first and only solid-state solution that converts industrial waste heat into clean, sustainable electricity without the need for turbines or moving parts. ATS Energy offers a 99% circular, scalable, cost-effective, and revenue-positive technology that helps industries reduce carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency. With the potential to eliminate millions of tons of CO2, ATS Energy is radically redefining the future of energy. Recognized as a 2024 Earthshot Prize Winner in the "Fix the Climate" category, ATS Energy is committed to turning waste into opportunity and building a cleaner, more sustainable future for generations to come. Learn more at www.ats.energy .

About The Earthshot Prize

For more information about The Earthshot Prize, visit: www.earthshotprize.org

Follow The Earthshot Prize on Instagram, X, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok

Founded by HRH Prince William and incubated in the The Royal Foundation in 2020 for a year before becoming an independent organisation, The Earthshot Prize is the world's most prestigious and impactful award designed to identify, back and celebrate groundbreaking leadership in environmental action. Inspired by President John F. Kennedy's Moonshot, which united millions of people around the goal of reaching the moon, The Earthshot Prize is designed to mobilise a decade of action for the planet. The five challenges are: Protect and Restore Nature; Clean Our Air; Revive Our Oceans; Build a Waste-Free World; and Fix Our Climate. The Earthshot Prize aims to turn the current pessimism surrounding environmental issues into optimism by championing inspiring leadership and helping to scale incredible cutting-edge solutions. It will discover 50 Winners over 10 years with the power to repair the planet. More than an award, The Earthshot Prize works in partnership with a Global Alliance of Partners to support the scaling of the solutions discovered and selected each year.

The Global Alliance Founding Partners are a group of leading global organisations and philanthropists, which act as strategic funding partners to the Prize, including Aga Khan Development Network, AL Philanthropies, Allen Family Philanthropies, Bezos Earth Fund, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Breakthrough Energy Foundation, Builders Vision, Coleman Family Ventures, DP World, Elaine and Eduardo Saverin Foundation, Eleven Eleven Foundation, Giving Grousbeck Fazzalari, Holch Povlsen Foundation, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, Rob Walton Foundation, Sandy and Paul Edgerley, Standard Chartered Bank, Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, Temasek Trust, and Uber.

Global Alliance Partners are non-profit environment and sustainable development organisations that bring expertise, global reach and serve as nominating organisations each year. For a full list of our Global Alliance Partners, visit: https://earthshotprize.org/people-partners/global-alliance/

Global Alliance Members are some of the world's largest and most influential companies and brands that will support The Earthshot Prize, implement ambitious changes within their businesses and accelerate the advancement of the solutions of The Earthshot Prize Finalists and Winners. They are Arup, Bloomberg L.P., British Airways, Deloitte, Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer, Hitachi, Ingka Group (IKEA), Microsoft, The Multichoice Group, Natura &Co, Safaricom, Salesforce, Unilever, Vodacom Group, and Walmart.

SOURCE Advanced Thermovoltaic Systems