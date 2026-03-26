ATS Named to Fortune's 2026 America's Most Innovative Companies List

PEORIA, Ill., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), a leading provider of technology–driven industrial maintenance and reliability solutions, today announced that the company has been named to Fortune's 2026 list of America's Most Innovative Companies.

Published by Fortune in collaboration with Statista, the annual ranking evaluates innovation across three dimensions: product innovation, process innovation, and innovation culture. ATS was previously included on the list in 2023.

Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS) Recognized Among America's Most Innovative Companies

In today's manufacturing environment, innovation is increasingly measured by how effectively new approaches can be applied at scale. As operations become more automated and the skilled maintenance workforce becomes more constrained, manufacturers are rethinking how maintenance work is planned, prioritized, and performed safely and consistently across their operations.

"This recognition reflects the leadership, experience, and technology investments ATS has built over the past 41 years," said Mike Waltrip, Chief Operating Officer of Advanced Technology Services. "With deep roots in maintenance and reliability services, we have a clear vision for the future and the positive impact that continued innovation will have on manufacturers around the world. We will continue to innovate how reliability services are delivered by developing scalable ways to support manufacturers who need sustainable performance over time."

ATS is advancing a technology–driven approach to industrial maintenance that helps manufacturers improve factory performance as operational complexity continues to increase. The company combines connected technologies, data–driven insight, and disciplined execution to reduce operational friction and support better decision–making across the lifecycle of industrial assets.

Recent innovations at ATS include expanded industrial technology capabilities and system integrations designed to connect maintenance, materials, and asset data across the enterprise. This includes a partnership to apply AI–powered intelligence to MRO materials management, along with work order integrations that help teams move from insight to action within existing workflows.

ATS has also introduced a 3x ROI guarantee for qualifying Reliability 360® Machine Health Monitoring customers, reinforcing accountability for outcomes delivered through its solutions.

The recognition also reflects ATS's innovative approach to execution, in which capability translates into reliable performance across customer environments. Across its factory maintenance work, ATS applies standardized workflows, defined roles, and centralized expertise to help manufacturers reduce variability, respond faster to issues, and sustain performance over time.

ATS has published customer results demonstrating this approach in practice, including a global manufacturer case study documenting sustained performance improvement and the achievement of the highest level of ATS Operating System maturity.

About Advanced Technology Services: Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), is a global services provider with four decades of proven experience as a single source for industrial maintenance, technology, and parts. Established in 1985, the company has grown to be a market leader supporting over 1,400 customer manufacturing sites. Through its industry-leading safety, people, processes, and technologies, ATS is advancing solutions that make its customers' operations more productive, more reliable, and more data-driven. Learn how ATS makes factories run better and smarter at www.advancedtech.com.

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SOURCE Advanced Technology Services, Inc.