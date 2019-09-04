ATS Set to Launch DPDK-Based CNI Support Using Integrated Tungsten Fabric VPP Solution (Tungsten Fabric, FD.io, Kubernetes) Demo at ONS-Europe 2019

FARIBAULT, Minn., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ATS, a KGPCo company, is pleased to announce that it will be demonstrating DPDK-based CNI Support using integrated Tungsten Fabric VPP Solution at the 2019 Open Network Summit Europe (ONS-Europe), taking place at the Flanders Meeting & Convention Center in Antwerp, Belgium from September 23 through 25.

The demo will take place in the LFN booth during the 3-day event and will showcase a K8s deployment with a Tungsten Fabric controller and VPP as the Datapath for CNI. Currently, a Tungsten Fabric vRouter does not provide support for DPDK CNI thus limiting the effectiveness of Tungsten Fabric CNI deployments. ATS' proposed solution enables Tungsten Fabric to deliver a high level of performance for CNI with the use of a DPDK-based solution from VPP.

ATS' capabilities in Open Source, SDN, DevOps, Continuous Integration/Continuous Development (CI/CD) and Virtualized Network Function (VNF) have further solidified KGPCo's position as a market-leader in the telecommunications industry, by increasing its total capability in white-box integration services, reducing the time from order to production-readiness.

For more information, please contact:

Jaimie Pfeiffer

AVP Marketing, KGPCo

Phone: 206-948-0880

Email: Jaimie.Pfeiffer@kgpco.com

Web: www.kgpco.com

About ATS:

ATS, a KGPCo company, is a service delivery organization with core competencies in Open Source Software in Virtual Infrastructure Management, Software-Defined-Networking, Network Functions Virtualization, Cyber Security, Data Analytics and Professional Services.

Our multidisciplinary team delivers comprehensive, strategic, innovative and sustainable solutions. We are a New Jersey-based technology company with a global presence and hold a broad range of certifications across the industry and functional areas along with in-depth experience working with a variety of roles and organizations. Our technical development centers enable us to efficiently manage costs while providing sophisticated applications that provide real value to our clients.

About KGPCo:

KGPCo is the leading provider of complete, customized, and scalable supply chain and network transformation solutions for the communications industry, whose vision is to be the go-to partner that enables customers to build, optimize and transform their networks. KGPCo is the only large-scale organization that combines a comprehensive suite of technical strategy and implementation services with a national logistics network and portfolio of technology partnerships. With a Solution Innovation Center to evaluate, design, and engineer cloud and virtualization solutions developed and operationalized in a live network environment, KGPCo is focused on being a trusted partner for customers and providing a single brand that can deliver a complement of network solutions.

SOURCE ATS

Related Links

http://www.kgpco.com

