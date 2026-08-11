ATS SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Notifies Investors of Potential Securities Claims Involving ATS Corporation

ATS Corporation reported a swing from C$24.3 million in net income to a net loss in Q1 fiscal 2027, and the stock declined. SueWallSt notifies investors of a pending investigation into potential securities law violations on behalf of ATS investors who lost money.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATS Corporation (NYSE: ATS) reported first quarter fiscal 2027 net income of negative C$0.3 million -- down from C$24.3 million in the prior-year quarter -- and shares declined following the report. Investors who lost money on ATS are encouraged to submit your loss information now . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

The two figures sit side by side in the Company's own results: C$24.3 million of net income a year earlier, a C$0.3 million net loss now. Adjusted EBITDA also declined as margins fell from 13.8% to 13.3% year-over-year. Revenue for the quarter was C$693.7 million, down 5.8% from last year.

Alongside those results, ATS announced an 18-month fixed-cost transformation program in addition to the previously disclosed restructuring efforts. The Company attributed the quarter's performance to "lower opening order backlog, the timing of project execution and the planned reduction in large-scale automotive work." SueWallSt notifies investors of a pending investigation into potential securities law violations on behalf of ATS shareholders.

Shareholders who purchased ATS shares and suffered a loss are encouraged to click here to learn more . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST : SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ATS Investigation

Q: How much did ATS stock drop? A: Shares fell by $7.42 (26.55%) to close at approximately $20.53 per share on August 6, 2026, following the reveal of ATS' first quarter results. Investors who purchased shares and suffered losses may be eligible to seek recovery.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the ATS investigation? A: Investors who purchased ATS stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Who is conducting the ATS investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors who purchased ATS securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: What do ATS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my ATS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought ATS and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis. No retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE SueWallSt.com