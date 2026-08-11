Exelixis lowered and narrowed its full-year 2026 revenue guidance, citing a slower-than-expected neuroendocrine-tumor ramp -- and shares declined. SueWallSt notifies investors of a pending investigation into potential securities claims on behalf of EXEL shareholders.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A reduced full-year 2026 revenue outlook at Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) -- attributed to a slower-than-expected ramp in the Company's neuroendocrine-tumor business -- sent shares lower following the Company's second-quarter report. Shareholders who lost money on EXEL are encouraged to submit their information here before the investigation concludes. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

The guidance reduction followed the Company's reiteration of its full-year 2026 financial outlook on May 5, 2026. On that call, Chief Financial Officer Christopher Senner stated: "Finally, we are reiterating our full year 2026 financial guidance." Weeks later, that revenue guidance was both lowered and narrowed.

The stated reason for the reduction was the pace of the neuroendocrine-tumor ramp. On the same May 5 call, Chief Executive Officer Michael Morrissey described CABOMETYX as continuing "to grow in revenue, demand, and market share as the leading TKI for RCC and the market leader for neuroendocrine tumors in the oral second-line plus segment." Second-quarter revenue came in at approximately $628.7 million.

Investors who purchased Exelixis shares and suffered a loss are encouraged to have their losses evaluated at no cost or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST : SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the EXEL Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the EXEL investigation? A: Investors who purchased EXEL stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Exelixis made materially false or misleading statements regarding its full-year 2026 revenue guidance and the commercial ramp of its neuroendocrine-tumor business. When the Company lowered and narrowed that revenue outlook, the stock price declined.

Q: What is the EXEL securities investigation about? A: A securities investigation is pending concerning Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) regarding potentially materially false or misleading statements. Shares fell after the Company disclosed second-quarter revenue of approximately $628.7 million -- below Wall Street consensus -- and reduced its full-year 2026 revenue guidance, causing losses for shareholders.

Q: What do EXEL investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my EXEL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought EXEL and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com