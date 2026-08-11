UTI SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Notifies Investors of Potential Securities Claims Involving Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute shares fell more than 34% after fiscal Q3 2026 results landed short of revenue consensus and the Company cut its full-year profitability target. SueWallSt notifies investors of a pending investigation into potential securities law violations on behalf of UTI investors who lost money.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiscal third quarter revenue at Universal Technical Institute (NYSE: UTI) came in at $218.9 million, below Wall Street consensus, and the Company simultaneously reduced its full year revenue and profitability targets. Investors who lost money on UTI shares are encouraged to submit their loss information here . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

UTI notably cut their profitability target from "north of $155 million" to "about $135 million, just north of that," a roughly $20 million reduction. Management attributed approximately 70% of the EBITDA reduction to weaker-than-expected fourth quarter starts in the high-school auto and diesel channel. The balance was attributed to a faster mix shift toward shorter-duration, lower-margin programs.

The Company also lowered revenue and other full-year targets alongside the EBITDA cut, including a cut its adjusted free cash flow projection, from positive $20-25 million, the company is now expecting negative $20 million to $0; both a significant reduction and a much wider range than previously forecasted.

Shareholders who purchased UTI stock and suffered a loss may request a free case evaluation or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST : SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the UTI Investigation

Q: How much did UTI stock drop? A: Shares declined sharply following the fiscal Q3 2026 earnings release, from a closing price of $42.37 on August 5, 2026, share price declined to close at only $27.87, a fall of $14.50 per share, or nearly 35%. Investors who purchased UTI shares and suffered losses may be eligible to seek recovery.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the UTI investigation? A: Investors who purchased UTI stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Who is conducting the UTI investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors who purchased UTI securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: What do UTI investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my UTI shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought UTI and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com