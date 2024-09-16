ATS to Participate in Aviation Africa 2024

Aerospace Technical Services Co.

Sep 16, 2024, 04:30 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerospace Technical Services Co. (ATS), a leading provider specializing in aircraft parts and components, as well as offering comprehensive maintenance, repair, and technical services for the aviation industry, will participate in the Aviation Africa 2024 Summit & Exhibition taking place September 16-17, 2024, in Johannesburg, South Africa. 

ATS Technic, the first independent European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) line maintenance organization in the UAE, is supporting the event as a Gold Sponsor alongside Airbus, Boeing, and Navpass. 

This year's summit, with the theme Bridging Skies and Leveraging Growth, will highlight the importance of improving connectivity across Africa's aviation sector. ATS Technic is uniquely positioned to contribute to this effort, offering maintenance and repair solutions designed to enhance efficiency and support the growth of aviation infrastructure. 

ATS and ATS Technic forward to engaging with industry stakeholders, airlines, regulators, and business aviation experts as we explore new partnerships and showcase our growing solutions designed to support evolving aviation needs in the UAE and worldwide.  

Event Details

Event: Aviation Africa 2024 - www.aviationafrica.aero  

Date: September 16-17, 2024 

Location: Sandton Convention Centre, Gauteng, South AfricaATS Pavilion, Booths #56, #57, #66, and #67  

For more information or to schedule a meeting during the event, contact:
[email protected] or [email protected] 
+971 52 217 9599 

About Aerospace Technical Services Co. (ATS)
Aerospace Technical Services was established in 2003, and it has a branch office in the United Arab Emirates in addition to its main office in Jordan. ATS excels in aircraft supply, maintenance and consulting services, and employs over 200 professionals in airline operations, airline maintenance and airline/MRO engineering.

