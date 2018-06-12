AtScale brings Data Lake Intelligence to All Cloud Platforms

AtScale Cloud is available today on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace as well as Microsoft and Google Cloud marketplaces. It is the industry's only enterprise-grade solution to enable enterprises to run high-performance analytics workloads on Big Data regardless of where or how their Big Data is stored.

Modern Data Lake Intelligence for Any Cloud

Companies around the world have already taken advantage of AtScale Cloud. Some use the company's solution to provide a best-in-class analytics experience while continuing to save on IT infrastructure costs in the Cloud. Others see in AtScale Cloud the opportunity to modernize their approach by migrating from Hadoop to the Cloud:

"When we decided to adopt new Business Intelligence tooling, one of our top priorities was to have the ability to run rapid-fire multi-dimensional analytics at large scale, directly from the tools our users preferred," says Maurice Lacroix, Business Intelligence Leader at bol.com, one of Europe's largest online retailers. "With AtScale, users can run live queries, straight to Google BigQuery at great speeds. This is something that we saw no other intelligence platform able to deliver."

AtScale's native integration with leading Business Intelligence tools and its low-touch deployment model bring agility and versatility to any enterprise modernizing its data environment. "AtScale models are built once and can run anywhere - from any BI tool, to any data platform," says Matt Baird, co-founder and CTO at AtScale. "These benefits can't be understated, particularly for organizations that are suffering from aging data architectures."

"Having our business adopt analytics requires sanctioned data at speed," says John Ackerman, Sr. Director Enterprise Architecture and Innovation at TRAC Intermodal, North America's leading provider of intermodal marine equipment. "Before AtScale, our ability to report on location and usage patterns could take days. Now, it takes seconds. What's more: our analysts are no longer constrained to a rigid data warehouse. They can self-serve to our Microsoft Azure data lake in direct mode, without having to wait for data to be moved for them or to perform extreme heroics to get the answers they need."

In addition to working with any cloud, AtScale continues to innovate in its support of all Business Intelligence tools, from Tableau to Excel. AtScale is the industry's only platform that supports SQL, MDX and custom APIs natively. The company just received two additional patents for its virtual multi-dimensional model, as well as its dynamic data access and security functions.

The De-Facto Standard for Big Data Analytics, On-Premises and on the Cloud

"In our work with some of the largest global brands, we saw firsthand the need to accelerate and simplify cloud migration across complex multi-faceted environments," says Dave Mariani, CEO and co-founder of AtScale. "It was important to us to enable our customers to make the most of their data, be it on-premises, on the cloud, or both."

"When enterprises like AllState, JPMorgan Chase, Voya or Wells Fargo look for Data Lake Intelligence solutions, they need an enterprise-grade solution that works, regardless of their deployment mode," says Mariani. "AtScale has all the functionality required to manage all Big Data, everywhere."

With AtScale Cloud customers get:

Data Lake Intelligence capabilities they can deploy in minutes and on any cloud: on AWS, Microsoft and Google.

on AWS, Microsoft and Google. Blazing-Fast BI for Big Data: AtScale Adaptive Cache TM , the company's AI powered query acceleration technology, analyzes query patterns in real-time to provide sub-second analytical query performance, regardless the size of the data queried.

AtScale Adaptive Cache , the company's AI powered query acceleration technology, analyzes query patterns in real-time to provide sub-second analytical query performance, regardless the size of the data queried. Best-In-Class Experience: AtScale's patented Hybrid Query Service TM is the industry's only solution that lets any BI tool run on Big Data directly, using SQL or MDX, and without any data movement or ETL.

AtScale's patented Hybrid Query Service is the industry's only solution that lets any BI tool run on Big Data directly, using SQL or MDX, and without any data movement or ETL. An enterprise-grade intelligence platform that enables untethered data access while adhering to enterprises' corporate security and governance requirements.

With AtScale, enterprise IT can now support any analytics needs, from simple to sophisticated, for any BI tools, on any data, on-premises, in the cloud, and both.

About AtScale

AtScale is the only company to provide enterprises with a universal semantic platform for BI on the Data Lake. With AtScale, business users get interactive and multi-dimensional analysis capabilities, directly on Big Data, at maximum speed, using the tools they already know, own and love – from Microsoft Excel to Tableau Software to QlikView. Built by Big Data veterans from Yahoo!, Google and Oracle, AtScale is already enabling the BI on Big Data revolution at major corporations, including Toyota, AllState, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, GlaxoSmithKline and many more. To see how AtScale can help your company, go to www.atscale.com/try

