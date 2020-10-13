ATSG Achieves CRN Triple Crown Award

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized ATSG as a 2020 Triple Crown Award winner.

CRN Triple Crown Award winners are among the largest IT solution providers in North America from a revenue standpoint on the Solution Provider 500 list, while ranking as one of the fastest-growing organizations in the channel with recognition on the Fast Growth 150 list, and have received the highest-level certifications from leading vendors on the Tech Elite 250 list. While it is an impressive accomplishment for a solution provider to earn a spot on any of these elite lists, being named to all three in the same year is a great honor that should receive special acknowledgment and celebration.

"ATSG thanks CRN and is honored to be named to this very exclusive list," said Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, Chief Executive Officer, ATSG. "Our collaborative culture of innovation has enabled our ability to simultaneously manage rapid growth, delivery excellence, and relentless client intimacy. Our transformational offerings and agile business model have been key in this challenging and fluid environment. I want to thank our clients and partners for their engagement and loyalty and could not be more proud of our people."

For the seventh year, the Triple Crown Award recognizes solution providers that hold themselves to the highest standard in the IT channel. It is awarded to the top solution providers in North America based on revenue, growth, and technical expertise.

"Triple Crown Award winners have attained the ultimate achievement — the trifecta — they are among the top solution providers in North America by revenue, have seen more substantial growth than many of their peers over the past year, and continue to establish and build upon the technical skills that help them provide customers with the highest level of service in the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are honored to award these solution providers the Triple Crown Award for their expertise and exceptional contributions to the channel, and we are excited to see where they go from here."

This year's Triple Crown Award winners will be featured in the October issue of CRN Magazine — they can also be found online at www.crn.com/triplecrown.

About ATSG

ATSG is a global, tech-enabled managed services and solutions company focused on innovative services that enable today's digital enterprise and end-user experiences. ATSG provides Intelligent IT through our Technology Solutions as a Service (TSaaS) portfolio to a wide variety of enterprises and organizations; leveraging our comprehensive offerings of rediTech, rediManage, and rediSecure, which deliver reliable, elastic, dynamic information technology, and world-class operations.

ATSG is a privately held company headquartered in Manhattan, New York. For more information on ATSG, please visit us on the web at http://www.atsg.net/, like us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, or become a fan on our Facebook page. #AboutATSG

About The Channel Company®

The Channel Company® enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

