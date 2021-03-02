ATSG Acquires DatAvail Infrastructure Management Business Unit

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a leading, tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, today announced its acquisition of the Infrastructure Management Business Unit of DatAvail, a technology and managed services company, with deep Microsoft, AWS, and Oracle partnerships and solutions. With a complementary portfolio to ATSG's rediManage and rediTech offerings, the acquisition bolsters ATSG with an expanded national and international footprint, a deepened expertise in multicloud management, infrastructure and endpoint lifecycle management, as well as enhanced global remote infrastructure monitoring and management (RIMM) operations. It also further expands and extends the long-standing ATSG ecosystem relationship with Microsoft.

With the acquisition of DatAvail's Infrastructure Management Business Unit, ATSG continues to grow its customer relationships and strengthen its overall service offerings portfolio with further specific emphasis on hybrid enterprise IT infrastructure and complex systems optimization. DatAvail's managed systems and infrastructure solutions improve the customer experience and drive business growth while ensuring peak system performance and operational reliability. In addition, the DatAvail team of experts and engineers hold an array of impressive certifications, providing even further scale, capabilities, and technical expertise to ATSG.

"Our acquisition of DatAvail's Infrastructure Management Business Unit enhances our overall infrastructure services and solutions, allowing ATSG to bring an elevated level of service innovation and digital transformation to our clients. The acquisition also expands on ATSG's growing global delivery capacity and enterprise market presence," said Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, Chief Executive Officer, ATSG.

"This acquisition fits squarely within ATSG's strategy of acquiring services-led companies that complement our core Technology Solutions as a Service offerings and offer enhanced value to our expanded customer base," said Ron Zampolin, Chief Financial Officer, ATSG.

ATSG continues to focus on growth, both organically and through future acquisitions, as well as further cultivating its Technology Solutions as a Service offering. The company began over 25 years ago as an enterprise network and systems integrator and has aggressively transformed over the past decade to a Tech-enabled MSP, featuring highly secure, multicloud solutions. The acquisition of DatAvail's Infrastructure Management Business Unit depicts the execution of yet another milestone in ATSG's strategic growth plan and is its sixth acquisition over the last thirty-six months; ATSG previously acquired QTS in 2017, VDX in 2018, Highstreet Network Solutions in 2018, Shore Group Solutions in 2019, and most recently, MTM Technologies in late 2020. ATSG will continue to evaluate future investments and alliances that strategically enhance their tech-enabled managed services and overall Technology Solutions as a Service digital transformation strategy and offerings.

