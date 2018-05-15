ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data's TaaS Program

"Today's end-user customers demand innovative ways to manage the digital transformation and ever-increasing array of endpoint devices taking hold across their businesses," said Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, President, ATSG. "With the launch of our Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service solution, ATSG is answering this call by setting a new standard in offering intelligent services and solutions to our clients across a broad spectrum of critical digital initiatives."

Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service is a bundled, secure and fully managed endpoint device service, the costs of which users can amortize over the life of the engagement—encompassing both hardware and software. It features complete technology lifecycle management, including rolling refreshes and the latest device technology to enable the latest applications. The service provides full digital workplace engagement for maximum end-user productivity and mobility.

"Tech Data is delighted to join forces with ATSG to deliver this compelling endpoint service program," said Linda Rendleman, Senior Vice President, Endpoint Solutions, Americas, at Tech Data. "Powered by our ground-breaking TaasS model, a comprehensive, flexible program for value-added resellers that bundles hardware, software and services into a single subscription price, Digital-Workplace as-a-Service is the right solution at the right time to help ATSG's customers successfully run their businesses in the digital age."

About ATSG

ATSG is a tech-enabled managed services and solutions company focused on innovative solutions to enhance the end-user experience. ATSG provides technology solutions as a service to a variety of customers; leveraging their portfolio of rediCloud™, rediTech™ and rediManage™, which includes deep expertise in technology consulting, wireless and network, unified communications, collaboration, cloud solutions, data center, mobility and productivity solutions.

ATSG is a privately held company headquartered in Briarcliff Manor, New York. For more information on ATSG, please visit us on the web at www.atsg.net, like us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter or become a fan on our Facebook page.

About Tech Data

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 107 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for nine straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

