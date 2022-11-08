ATSG Appoints Anthony Alfano as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a leading global, tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Anthony Alfano as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Alfano joins ATSG's senior executive leadership team during an exciting time of accelerated growth and global expansion. Reporting to ATSG's Chief Executive Officer, Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, Mr. Alfano is responsible for ATSG's global service delivery operations, cross-functional optimization, platform development, and corporate innovation leading comprehensive functions to drive customer quality of service, automation, and customer success.

With over thirty years of experience in the IT industry, as well as deep expertise in global delivery operations, enterprise business development, organizational transformation, financial performance, and service offering development, Mr. Alfano will be instrumental in ATSG's global growth strategy. Throughout his career, Mr. Alfano has been instrumental in his ability to drive the demand and delivery of digital engineering and operations. Mr. Alfano joins ATSG from Avaya where he held the position of Senior Vice President of Global Services and has previously held executive operational leadership positions for leading technology companies, including SAP and NTT.

"As ATSG continues our exciting evolution as a global, managed services and automation provider with accelerated expansion, now is the perfect time for Tony to join our team," said Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, Chief Executive Officer, ATSG. "I am confident that Tony's client-centric technology and operations expertise, combined with his proven track record of business outcomes and results, will add tremendous value to our global business operations and overall client experiences."

"I am very excited to join ATSG and lead the global operations team during its rapid growth and expansion," said Anthony Alfano, Chief Operating Officer, ATSG. "ATSG's unmatched commitment to their client's digital transformation, delivery excellence, thoughtful innovation, and people engagement is a critical differentiator in the market. I am committed to leading the operations function and driving scale for the organization, adding value to our teams, clients, and partners."

For more information on the appointment of Anthony Alfano, visit www.atsg.net, email [email protected] or call (888) 504-9559.

About ATSG

ATSG is a global leader in transformational solutions as a service for today's digital enterprise. Through ATSG's service portfolio of Digital Infrastructure, Digital Workplace, Unified Communications, Customer Experience, and Cybersecurity offerings, ATSG provides Intelligent IT as a Service leveraging its comprehensive Ai2 automation platform.

Headquartered in Manhattan, New York, ATSG is a portfolio company of RunTide Capital, a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies.

More information on ATSG is available at www.atsg.net. Like us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, or become a fan on our Facebook page. #AboutATSG

Press Contact:

Elizabeth Kubycheck

[email protected]

SOURCE ATSG, Inc.