ATSG Earns Recognition on the 2022 CRN® Tech Elite 250 List

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a leading, tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, will feature ATSG on its 2022 Tech Elite 250 list. This list recognizes solution providers across the U.S. and Canada that have earned the highest level of technical certifications from leading technology suppliers. Companies chosen for the Tech Elite 250 list have distinguished themselves as dedicated and passionate solution providers willing to go above and beyond for their customers by ensuring they have the training and technical know-how necessary to provide expert-level service.

Tech Elite 250 solution providers recognize that their customers depend on their training and expertise to help them overcome today's IT challenges and achieve full digital transformation across the enterprise. To provide that expert service and care, solution providers must maintain consistently high levels of training and certification from IT partners and achieve the highest tiers within those partner programs.

ATSG's strategy continues to place its commitment to its customers at the core of its offerings, bringing a world-class level of technological enablement and service innovation to the market. Its laser focus on providing optimized, secure customer experiences delivered through its Technology Solutions as a Service (TSaaS) business model, allows customers to consume and scale their technology services with their business. ATSG's targeted acquisition model has also continued to accelerate its digital transformation priorities, with rapid integration for unified lifecycle experiences through its Ai² automation platform.

"ATSG is honored to be recognized by CRN on the Tech Elite 250 list for the third consecutive year," said Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, Chief Executive Officer, ATSG. "ATSG's strategy of innovation and dedication to our customers' exceptional experiences are at the heart of our global success and growth as a tech-enabled Managed Services Provider. We are excited to showcase our ability to unify and further automate our world-class technology expertise to rapidly deliver tangible benefits to our customers."

"CRN's annual Tech Elite 250 list recognizes solution providers that have earned top-level certifications from key technology suppliers and proven their ability to consistently meet the high standards of their customers and partners," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers featured on this list have maintained a consistent focus on innovation and have built a comprehensive understanding of the ever-evolving technologies and practices that enable ongoing success in the IT channel. We're proud to honor them in this manner."

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250.

About ATSG

ATSG is a global tech-enabled managed services and solutions company focused on innovative solutions to enhance today's digital enterprise and end-user experiences. ATSG provides Intelligent IT through Technology Solutions as a Service (TSaaS) to a variety of customers; leveraging an offerings portfolio of rediTech, rediManage, rediCloud, rediSecure, dinCloud, and Optanix which delivers reliable, elastic, dynamic infrastructure, collaboration, applications, as well as world-class IT operations.

Headquartered in Manhattan, New York, ATSG is a portfolio company of RunTide Capital, a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies.

ATSG is a privately held company headquartered in Manhattan, New York. For more information on ATSG, please visit us on the web at http://www.atsg.net/, like us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, or become a fan on our Facebook page. #AboutATSG

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

©2022. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Press Contact:

Elizabeth Kubycheck

[email protected]

SOURCE ATSG, Inc.